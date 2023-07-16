Is Bungo Stray Dogs 5 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

Inspired by the eponymous Japanese manga series written by Kafka Asagiri, ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ is a mystery action anime. The show follows a young adult named Atsushi, who lives in an orphanage and is troubled by the regular visions of a mystical tiger that only he can see. But when the suspicious events become increasingly out of control, the orphanage blames Atsushi and kicks him out. While searching for a new purpose in his life, he ends up meeting Osamu Dazai and Kunikida, two detectives who help him solve the mystery behind the mystical tiger.

But the answers eventually put Atsushi in a tight spot and he ends up joining the Armed Detective Agency. This marks the beginning of his unexpected journey exploring the cruel world of crime and mystery. The exciting series was first released on April 7, 2016, and is all set to return with its fifth installment. In case you are curious about the latest season, then here are all the streaming and other details you need.

What is Bungo Stray Dogs 5 About?

In season 4, the Armed Detective Agency could not manage to convince the Hunting Dogs that they are innocent. This was a huge win for Fyodor, whose plan appears to be perfect while the Armed Detective Agency knows that they still have a long way to go in their fight against evil. The latest season is going to focus on the rivalry between Dazai and Fyodor, who will engage in a battle of wits. Meanwhile, the Decay of the Angel will also have a confrontation with Fukuzawa. There are also going to be other battles that would make the show an engaging and action-packed experience that fans should definitely not miss out on. In case you are curious about where you can watch the show, then here’s everything you need to know.

Is Bungo Stray Dogs 5 on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 in its extensive catalog of anime movies and shows. Subscribers who wish to watch something similar will probably enjoy watching ‘B: The Beginning.’

Is Bungo Stray Dogs 5 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the fifth installment of the anime on some other platform as it is not available to the streamer. But we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Special 7: Special Crime Investigation Unit.’

Is Bungo Stray Dogs 5 on Amazon Prime?

‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. However, you can purchase the third installment of the anime here.

Is Bungo Stray Dogs 5 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 for streaming outside Japan. People who wish to watch the latest episodes in original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs 5 Online?

Unfortunately, the latest installment of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ is not accessible on any other platform. However, you can watch some of the previous seasons on Microsoft Store, Funimation, and Google Play.

How to Stream Bungo Stray Dogs 5 for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can do so using the aforementioned offer- provided they watch all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

