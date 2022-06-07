Is Buried in Barstow on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Howard Deutch, ‘Buried in Barstow’ is a thriller film revolving around a single mother named Hazel King and her daughter Joy. The two are happy with their simple life, but when Hazel’s past comes knocking, she is forced back to the life she once left behind. Hazel was once a hit woman who left the dangerous career behind for the sake of her daughter. Now, Hazel has to make sure to protect Joy at any cost. Starring Angie Harmon, Timothy Granaderos, Kristoffer Polaha, and George Paez, the film caught the public attention with its thrilling action sequences. We are sure that the movie’s premise has piqued your interest, and you cannot wait to check it out. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

What is Buried in Barstow About?

‘Buried in Barstow’ follows Hazel King, who used to live on the streets as a teenager. At the age of 15, she was picked up and then trained as a hit woman. However, when she finds out that she is pregnant, Hazel decides to leave the criminal life behind and provide a better life for her child. Fast-forward a few years, Hazel is living a simple life with her daughter Joy and owns a BBQ diner. When a stranger named Elliot comes knocking on her door, Hazel has to pick up her gun and fight for her daughter and other innocents who might be in danger. If the plot has made you excited to watch the movie, here’s how you can do it.

Is Buried in Barstow on Netflix?

No, ‘Buried in Barstow’ is not on Netflix. The streaming giant does offer similar movies on its platform, like ‘Gunpowder Milkshake‘ and ‘Bird Box.’ Both films have strong female characters who will do anything to protect their young charges.

Is Buried in Barstow on Hulu?

Hulu With Live TV allows you to stream ‘Buried in Barstow’ on your preferred device right here! For other movies available as part of Hulu’s regular plan, check out ‘The Doorman‘ and ‘Run.‘

Is Buried in Barstow on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does allow you to purchase or rent ‘Buried in Barstow’ for $4.99 and $2.99, respectively, here. If the thriller movie has you excited for some action sequences, Prime Members can also watch ‘The Protégé‘ and ‘Everly.’

Is Buried in Barstow on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not the place for you if you are looking forward to enjoying ‘Buried in Barstow.’ However, you can use your platform subscription to watch other thriller movies like ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day‘ and ‘The Missing.’

Where to Watch Buried in Barstow Online?

You can watch ‘Buried in Barstow’ on Philo TV by heading here. You can also stream the thriller movie on DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Vidgo, and Spectrum. The film is also available for purchase on iTunes.

How to Stream Buried in Barstow for Free?

Philo TV allows a week-long trial for new users, which can be used to watch ‘Buried in Barstow.’ Similarly, FuboTV, Sling TV, Vidgo, and Spectrum also offer a 7-day free trial. DirecTv also provides 5 days to check out the offerings available on the platform. We urge our readers to not use any illegal channels to watch the movie. Paying relevant platforms helps those who have worked hard to bring the film to you.

