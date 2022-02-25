Is Butter on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Paul A. Kaufman, ‘Butter’ is a drama movie that centers upon a lonely and obese teen who challenges himself to eat to death and invites everyone in the school to watch him live on the internet. Meanwhile, he manages to catfish the prettiest girl in school through one of the social media platforms. Based on the eponymous novel by Erin Jade Lange, ‘Butter’ stars some popular names in the industry like Alex Kersting, Mira Sorvino, Mykelti Williamson, Ravi Patel, and Brian Van Holt. Are you interested in watching how the challenge unfolds? Well, we have all the information you need to watch the film!

What is Butter About?

The movie revolves around the life of Butter, who is an obese and funny high school junior, getting bullied by almost everyone in the school. However, in secret, he somehow manages to befriend the prettiest girl in school, thanks to social media where Butter is pretending to be a jock from another school. Tired of being bullied and suffering from self-esteem issues, he musters the courage to plan an incredible and brave social media stunt, putting his life in danger.

Despite the danger involved in his plan, Butter finds it worthy of the attention and popularity that he receives due to that challenge. As the day gets closer and closer, does Butter get cold feet, or does he go through with it? To find that out, you need to watch the movie yourself. We have all the details as to where you can watch or stream it online!

Is Butter on Netflix?

No, ‘Butter’ is not yet available to stream on Netflix. However, if you are looking to get some laughs in any way, you can do so by watching ‘He’s All That‘ and ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before‘ on the platform.

Is Butter on Hulu?

You will not find ‘Butter’ on Hulu as of yet, so you should check its availability on other platforms. Now, in case you’re looking for other alternatives, we believe you will enjoy the comedy movies like ‘Flower‘ and ‘Love, Simon‘ on Hulu.

Is Butter on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, the comedy-drama is not presently available on Amazon Prime Video, and it will probably be a while before it is. Also, you cannot even buy it as on-demand content yet on this platform. Meanwhile, you can watch similar movies on the platform, such as ‘Who You Think I Am.’

Is Butter on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘Butter’ is available in the expansive library of HBO Max. It is the only digital platform where you can stream the movie as of now.

Where to Watch Butter Online?

Originally titled ‘Butter’s Final Meal’, the movie first released on March 7, 2020, at the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival. ‘Butter’ had an official release in select theaters and HBO Max on February 25, 2022. Thus, you can enjoy watching the comedy-drama movie at home by subscribing to HBO Max. If you are looking forward to buying tickets to your nearest theater to get a theatrical experience, you can do so here.

How to Stream Butter for Free?

‘Butter’, as aforementioned, is available to watch on HBO Max and select theaters. Either you can stream it on-demand by subscribing to the digital platform or purchasing tickets to the movie. After all, it is best to always pay for the content you want to consume rather than try to watch it through illegal means.

