Is Call Me Kat on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Developed by Darlene Hunt, ‘Call Me Kat’ is a sitcom that revolves around a single middle aged woman, Kat, who wants to forge her own path in life with zero regards to what her mother or society has to say about her. She believes that it is not necessary to have everything in life in order to be happy. It stars Mayim Bialik as the protagonist with Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant as the supporting characters. The existential tropes that characterize most part of the show resonates with people on a deeper level. So if this series has caught your interest, here are all the streaming options available on the internet as of now!

What Is Call Me Kat About?

‘Call Me Kat’ is about a 39-year-old single woman named Kat who experiences existential crisis. She realizes that the point of living life is not about material possessions. Instead, it depends on what makes someone whole on a deeper level. She struggles against society and her mother who also worries about her well-being. She leaves her job as a professor at the University of Louisville. She uses the money that her parents had saved for her wedding to set up a cat cafe in Louisville. If you’re curious about where to watch the show, take a look at the options we have mentioned!

Is Call Me Kat on Netflix?

‘Call Me Kat’ is not currently available for Netflix users as the platform does not have the series on its video catalog. The show is a teenage drama and Netflix has many other shows such as ‘Sex Education‘ and ‘Elite.’ You can watch these shows instead.

Is Call Me Kat on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Call Me Kat’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings. If you want to watch the first season, it is available on-demand on the platform here. You can purchase the episodes for $3.99 each or the entire season for $14.99.

Is Call Me Kat on Hulu?

As of now, Hulu has not include ‘Call Me Kat’ on its vast collection of palatable movies and TV shows. If you want to catch up on previous seasons, watch the first season here.

Is Call Me Kat on HBO Max?

Since ‘Call Me Kat’ is an HBO original, you can stream the show on HBO Max here . Your subscription will allow you to stream both the seasons of the show. New episodes release every Sunday, so you can watch them live on the streamer. The new season can also be watched on-demand as episodes drop on the streaming service.

Where to Watch Call Me Kat Online?

Besides watching the show on HBO Max, there are a few streaming options available online as of now. The show can be live streamed on DirecTV, Philo, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can watch out for VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. These platforms might include the second season in the near future.

How to Stream Call Me Kat for Free?

YouTube TV and Philo both offer a seven-day free trial period each so people eager to stream the second season can register and make use of this offer. In addition, Hulu provides a 30-day free trial period to you may watch season 1 of ‘Euphoria’ on the platform after subscribing. But we would discourage our cinephilic readers from using illegal methods for the same. It is always better to pay for the content you wish to view online.

Read More: Where Was Call Me Kat Filmed?