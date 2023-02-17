Is Carnival Row on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, ‘Carnival Row‘ is a neo-noir fantasy show with a concept that is sure to keep you captivated. The show introduces viewers to otherworldly creatures who leave their wartorn world behind and move to earth to start new lives. However, the assimilation of the new immigrant population is far from simple and creates a variety of issues that lead to fatal tragedies. Featuring Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, and many more, the series has been a favorite among viewers since it was first released in 2019. Given its exciting premise and star-studded cast, we are sure you are eager to watch the show for yourself. If you want to learn just how to do so, we have your back!

What is Carnival Row About?

Based on Travis Beacham’s spec script ‘A Killing on Carnival Row,’ ‘Carnival Row’ is set in a universe where earth plays host to otherworldly creatures who have fled their home. However, the equation between the two sides is not all that simple and leads to a lot of unresolved issues. As the immigrant population fights against the crime against them, the city is plagued with a string of murders and numerous power plays that lead to unforeseeable consequences.

Is Carnival Row on Netflix?

While Netflix does not have ‘Carnival Row,’ the platform does offer a variety of other options that might interest you. For fans of the dark-themed fantasy series, we recommend ‘The Witcher.’ Starring Henry Cavill, the show takes viewers to a world full of supernatural creatures that want to create a place on their own in the world that they share.

Is Carnival Row on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not offer ‘Carnival Row’ to its subscribers. However, those interested in watching a similar series can check out ‘Shadowhunters.’ The show combines fantasy and suspense in a way that is sure to leave you exited for each and every plot twist coming your way.

Is Carnival Row on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Carnival Row’ is indeed available on Amazon Prime. Subscribers to the platform can check out the series here!

Is Carnival Row on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max doe snot have ‘Carnival Row,’ the streaming giant offers a variety of alternatives that are sure to capture your interest. If you liked the premise of the Orlando Bloom starrer, you might enjoy ‘Game of Thrones.’ Set in the world of George R.R. Martin’s creation, the show is well-known for its dark themes and intriguing characters. Alternatively, you can watch ‘His Dark Materials.’

Where to Watch Carnival Row Online?

As of writing, ‘Carnival Row’ is exclusively available on Amazon Prime and cannot be watched on any other platform.

How to Stream Carnival Row for Free?

You can watch ‘Carnival Row’ for free via the 30-day free trial that Amazon Prime offers to its new users. That being said, we request our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the series. Paying for relevant channels shows your support for those who work tirelessly to bring you your favorite stories.

