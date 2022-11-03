Is Causeway on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Causeway’ is a psychological drama movie that follows the life of a US soldier, Lynsey, who returns home and attempts to follow her daily routine despite her trauma. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, it stars some popular names in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jayne Houdyshell.

The drama film opened up to positive reviews from the critics, most of whom were in awe of the gripping performances from Lawrence and Tyree Henry. The brilliant portrayal of trauma and unexpected connections takes you on an emotional and psychological journey of someone who is affected by their life in the army. So, if you wish to know more about it, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Causeway About?

Set in New Orleans, the narrative revolves around a soldier named Lynsey who suffers a traumatic brain injury during her time in Afghanistan. This injury forces her to return home, where she struggles to adjust to her life with her mother. A chance meeting with a local mechanic named James changes her perspective on life as they form a close bond with each other. Do you want to find out if Lynsey recovers from her traumatic injury? Well, for that, you will need to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Causeway on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Causeway’ on its extensive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it as it offers some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Unforgivable‘ and ‘The Lost Daughter.’ Although both the movies follow quite different plotlines as compared to ‘Causeway,’ the former follows a woman looking to re-enter society and settle in, and the latter involves a chance meeting that makes the protagonist contemplate her life, much like the Jennifer Lawrence-starrer.

Is Causeway on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Causeway’ is not included in Hulu’s massive catalog of content. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Ammonite.’ Even though the plot is not exactly similar to ‘Causeway,’ it also sheds light on how two strangers can develop a strong bond and have a significant impact on their lives.

Is Causeway on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Causeway’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can still make good use of their subscription by tuning into other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘Last Night In Rozzie.’ Although it follows a male protagonist, the fact that he returns to his hometown makes it quite similar to ‘Causeway.’

Is Causeway on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Causeway’ is not a part of the streamer’s library of content. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can always turn to some similar movies on the platform. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘The Fallout.’

Where to Watch Causeway Online?

‘Causeway’ has been released in select theatres, and also on Apple TV+’s official website. So, you can either watch the drama film in the comfort of your home or on the big screen. If you prefer the latter, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Causeway For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a week-long free trial to its new subscribers. This means that you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘Causeway’ free of cost. Having said that, we request all our readers prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than turning to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Causeway Filmed?