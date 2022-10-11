Is Chainsaw Man on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?

Inspired by Tatsuki Fujimoto’s eponymous Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Chainsaw Man’ is a supernatural action anime produced by MAPPA. The show revolves around a regular teenager whose life comes to an unexpected end when he is killed by the yakuza. Luckily, his loyal pet revives the young guy by fusing with his body and granting him the supernatural abilities of a chainsaw devil. Now with his newfound powers, Denji decides to fight against his enemies, taking them down one at a time. In case the premise sounds interesting and you wish to watch the show, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

What is Chainsaw Man About?

Denji is an ordinary guy who dreams of living a regular life with the girl he likes- unbothered by anxieties about achieving great things. Unfortunately, his reality is in direct contrast with his dreams as he has to repay debts that he owes to the yakuza and is therefore forced to kill devils using his pet Pochita as a weapon. But when he becomes a liability for them, the yakuza eventually decides to get rid of him, so they murder the teenager with the help of a devil in their contract.

Unbeknownst to them, Denji is revived by Pochita, who grants him the powers of a chainsaw devil by merging with his body. Later the Public Safety Bureau recognizes his usefulness in fighting against devils, so they decide to offer him work. With their support, Denji embarks on a mission to fulfill his teenage dreams all the while fighting against the forces of evil.

Is Chainsaw Man on Netflix?

‘Chainsaw Man’ will be accessible for streaming on Netflix in some regions in Asia. Therefore, if you live in this territory, then you can look for the show on the official website. Meanwhile, susbcribers in the United States can alternatively watch ‘Hunter x Hunter‘ or ‘Castlevania.’

Is Chainsaw Man on Hulu?

Hulu Japan also has the show in its massive catalog of anime movies and shows. If you plan to stream the series, then you can find it on the official website. Hulu US subscribers on the other hand can instead watch ‘Black Butler‘ or ‘Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga.’

Is Chainsaw Man on Amazon Prime?

‘Chainsaw Man’ is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Japan. Subscribers who plan to watch the latest episodes of the show can find the anime here. Meanwhile, viewers in the United States can alternatively watch ‘Dororo,’ since the action series is not accessible for streaming in this region.

Is Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Chainsaw Man’ for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles on the official website.

Is Chainsaw Man on Funimation?

The highly anticipated supernatural action anime is unavailable on Funimation. Since the show is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, we recommend our readers watch ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.’

Where to Watch Chainsaw Man Online?

Apart from the aforementioned platforms, ‘Chainsaw Man’ will be streaming in some parts of Asia on Disney+ Japan, Abema TV, U-Next, Telasa, Spoox, dTV, and FOD.

How to Stream Chainsaw Man for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can use the above-mentioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

