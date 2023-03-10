Is Champions (2023) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Woody Harrelson in the lead role, ‘Champions’ is a basketball movie centering upon a temperamental minor-league basketball coach who, in the name of community service, must lead a team of people with intellectual disabilities to victory. A remake of the 2018 Spanish movie titled ‘Campeones,’ the sports comedy film is helmed by Bobby Farrelly and features various talented actors alongside Harrelson, including Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Matt Cook, and Cheech Marin.

Upon its premiere, the sports movie opened to mixed to positive response from critics who appreciated its attempt to be inspirational and were highly impressed by the onscreen performances of some brilliant acting talents. If you are into basketball or a fan of sports films, it is natural for you to be eager to know more about this film. Well, let’s get to know all the necessary details, shall we?

What is Champions About?

The narrative follows Marcus, a short-tempered minor-league basketball coach who aims to coach an NBA team. However, after a series of missteps, he finds himself in some serious legal trouble and is ordered to meet a community service requirement by coaching a basketball team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite the doubts he has when he takes over, Marcus realizes that the team has enough potential to achieve the impossible. Do you want to find out how far the team goes with Marcus at the helm? You will have to watch the film yourself, and you can do so in the below-mentioned ways!

Is Champions on Netflix?

Although ‘Champions’ is not available for streaming on Netflix, you may make the most of your subscription and catch other basketball movies that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘Hustle‘ and ‘Amateur.’

Is Champions on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Champions’ on other platforms as it is available on the streamer. However, you would be glad to know that you can use your subscription to tune into similar basketball films, such as ‘Hoosiers‘ and ‘The Way Back.’

Is Champions on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house ‘Champions’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because there are other alternatives you can turn to, including ‘Love & Basketball.’

Is Champions on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that despite its extensive catalog, ‘Champions’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s library. However, there are some excellent alternatives that you might enjoy; we recommend you watch ‘Breaking The Press‘ and ‘The Minis.’

Where to Watch Champions Online?

‘Champions’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now, which must tell you that currently, the sports film is not accessible online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you want to watch coach Marcus at work on the big screen, you can check the show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Champions For Free?

Given the fact that ‘Champions’ is not available for streaming on any of the digital platforms, it simply means that there is no option for you to stream the Bobby Farrelly directorial free of cost at the moment. All you can do is hope that it gets made available on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that said, we always encourage our readers to show their support for the cinematic arts by paying for the content they wish to consume legally rather than depending on illegal ways to do the same.

