Is Cheaper by the Dozen (1950) on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 1948 eponymous autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is a classic family comedy film that revolves around the married couple – Frank Bunker Gilbreth Sr. and Lillian Gilbreth – and how they manage to raise twelve children. The movie does a great job of portraying the humorous and amusing anecdotes found in large families in that time period. The Walter Lang directorial stars some hilarious and dramatic performances from several renowned actors, including the three-time Oscar-nominated Clifton Webb, Myrna Loy, Jeanne Crain, Barbara Bates, and many more. Are you eager to learn more about the classic and enjoy watching it yourself? In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Cheaper by the Dozen About?

Largely based on the real story of the Gilbreth family, ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ follows efficiency expert Frank and psychologist Lillian Gilbreth raising their twelve children in the 1920s. Both of them face several difficult yet humorous challenges as they try to parent such a large group of children. Luckily for them, their eldest daughter Ann doesn’t mind helping them out by acting like a third parent to the rest of the brood.

The origin of the title is quite hilarious in itself as it comes from one of Gilbreth’s favorite jokes, which also gets played out on the screen. When the entire Gilbreth family is out for a drive and stops at a red light, a pedestrian stops by to ask, “Hey, mister! How come you got so many kids?” Pretending to think deeply about it, just as the light turns green, he says, “Well, they come cheaper by the dozen, you know,” and drives away. If you are interested to know how you can watch this classic, don’t worry, we have all the information regarding it!

Is Cheaper by the Dozen on Netflix?

No, ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is not available to stream on Netflix. But if you want your funny bones tickled by other family comedy movies, you can watch ‘Yes Day‘ and ‘We Can Be Heroes.’

Is Cheaper by the Dozen on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is available on Amazon Prime Video but only for buying or renting on-demand. You can take a look at the purchasing options and make up your mind here. In the meanwhile, if you wish to watch something similarly hilarious, you can sit back and enjoy ‘Little Miss Sunshine‘ and ‘Uncle Frank.’

Is Cheaper by the Dozen on Hulu?

Unfortunately, the comedy movie is not accessible to stream on Hulu, so subscribers will have to look for it on other streaming platforms. However, you can watch ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette‘ and ‘You Again.’ Both of these might not follow the same storyline, but they both involve hilarious familial anecdotes like ‘Cheaper by the Dozen.’

Is Cheaper by the Dozen on HBO Max?

No, ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ cannot be streamed or watched on HBO Max as it is unavailable in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Instead, you may want to give other similar alternatives a shot, like the Ed Helms-starrer ‘Vacation‘ and ‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family.’

Is Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+?

Even though the original ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is not available on Disney+, an eponymous remake of this classical comedy can be watched on this streaming platform here. You can also watch other similar family comedy movies on the streamer such as ‘The Parent Trap.’

Where to Watch Cheaper by the Dozen Online?

As aforementioned, you can buy or rent the classical comedy movie on Amazon Prime Video. Without a cable subscription, you can live stream ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ on DirecTV. Other than that, you can even buy or rent the movie on some platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and Vudu.

How to Stream Cheaper by the Dozen for Free?

At the moment, there is no way for you to watch ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ online for free. However, you can be hopeful as the remake of the movie might make some platforms to make the original film available as well. In the meantime, make sure that you don’t indulge in any illegal means to watch any movie or TV series for free and always pay for the content you wish to consume.

Read more: Best Family Comedy Movies of All Time