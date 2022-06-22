Is Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ is a documentary film that gives us a detailed account of the tragic event with the help of newly-found archive footage from the time. It also documents all the heroic efforts that were made to ensure that another such explosion doesn’t occur. Directed by James Jones, the documentary features some very personal interviews with people who were directly or indirectly affected by the tragedy. If you have always wanted to learn more about the horrific event and get a glimpse into what it was really like, you might be interested in watching this documentary. Here are all the details you might need!

What is Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes About?

The documentary takes us back in time to the tragedy of Chernobyl, thanks to the newly-discovered dramatic footage shot at the nuclear plant during the tragic disaster. Besides the footage of real-time happenings at the plant, the documentary also includes some personal and heart-wrenching interviews from the people who saw and lived it all. The immersive archive was shot by a limited group of cameramen who were allowed inside the nuclear plant while putting themselves at great risk. It also focuses on how the liquidators went to extreme lengths in order to make the reactor safe and far from exploding again. Now that your interest has peaked, you must be looking forward to watching the documentary yourself. Well, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes on Netflix?

No, ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ is not available on Netflix. However, subscribers can make the most of their subscription and turn to other alternatives on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing‘ and ‘Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom.’

Is Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ is not included in their extensive content library. But you should not let that stop you from watching similar documentaries that are available on the streamer, such as ‘Collective‘ and ‘The Waiting Room.’

Is Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ on other platforms as the documentary film is not a part of the streaming giant’s massive catalog. However, you can always tune into other alternatives like ‘Impact After The Crash‘ and ‘Remember The Sultana.’

Is Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes on HBO Max?

We have good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ is available to stream on the streaming platform; you can do so by heading here!

Where to Watch Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes Online?

Apart from HBO Max, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ online, be it streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to HBO Max to get access to the documentary and tons of other movies and TV shows.

How to Stream Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes for Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial to any of its users, unlike most of the other streaming platforms. Moreover, since ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ is not available on any other streamer, as mentioned above, there is no way for you to stream the documentary for free. All you can do is hope that it gets made available on any of the digital platforms that offer a free trial. In the meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than turn to illegal and unethical means for doing the same!

