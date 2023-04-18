Is Chevalier Based on a True Story?

Directed by Stephen Williams, ‘Chevalier’ chronicles the life of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. A person of color, Bologne has a rough time in France in the 1700s but soon manages to distinguish himself from his peers and win the hearts of people owing to his prodigious skill as a violinist-composer and fencer. The 2022 film is led by a stellar cast that includes Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan, and Minnie Driver.

The film’s depiction of French society in the 1700s, with its etiquettes, rules, and penchant for powdered wigs is certainly alluring, but it is the character of Joseph Bologne that truly stands out the most with his flamboyance and competitive nature. The contrast between the somber setting and the extravagant character makes one wonder whether the story itself is fictional or not. If you are curious about the same, then here’s everything you need to know!

Is Chevalier a True Story?

Yes, ‘Chevalier’ is based on a true story. Driven by a script written by Stefani Robinson, it is based on the life of the titular Chevalier, Joseph Bologne. One of the most celebrated men of pre-Revolution France, Joseph Bologne was born on December 25, 1745, in the then-French colony of Guadeloupe. As a boy, he was sent to France by his father to receive an education, and it was this decision that set the young Chevalier on the path to greatness. However, while ‘Chevaliar’ is a true account for the most part, it does take some rather heavy creative liberties.

The film omits or changes quite a few moments in Joseph Bologne’s life. The biographical drama film depicts Bologne and Mozart as contemporaries, while in reality, the former was more than a decade older than the Austrian composer. The story also leaves out Bologne’s military feats, ones that earned him the title of Chevalier (Knight); and while a young Joseph is bullied by his peers at school and remains separated from his mother until his adult years in ‘Chevalier,’ in reality, he charmed his classmates with his skills and was accepted socially, as well as reunited with his mother almost as soon as he set foot in France.

All of the aforementioned points are recorded in Joseph Bologne’s biography, ‘The Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Virtuoso of the Sword and the Boy,’ by violinist Gabriel Banat. Having led such a remarkable life, Joseph Bologne was a pioneer in his time, especially as a person of color in a time when slavery was the norm in France. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kelvin Harrison Jr. spoke about his impressions and experience of portraying Joseph Bologne. He said, “My dad’s a classical music teacher at university, and so I grew up listening to music constantly and I remember my dad telling me he [Kelvin’s father] was the first black man in the South to be part of the Philharmonic Symphony.”

He added, “And to see it go as far back as Joseph, it was really cool to see the origin story and be a part of that, and in some ways, I felt like I was going to get to honor my dad and Joseph all at the same time in the lineage to act, um, afterwards.” Kelvin Jr. revealed that even though he did not know about Joseph Bologne beforehand, he felt that this role was something he had to do and really fought for because of his own history and experience with music in an interview with JoBlo Celebrity Interviews. He further went on to add that both of his parents are musicians and that the first instrument he ever played was the violin, which is rather apt for a role as a violinist-composer.

Though some parts of it may stem from an imaginative mind, ‘Chevalier’ nonetheless brings to the forefront of history an artist that was years ahead of his time, and would have flourished and remembered by all had it not been for the prejudice and discrimination against him just because of the color of his skin. The film uses the grandeur and flamboyance of both the era in French history in which it is set and that of the Chevalier de Saint-Georges himself to create an account of a man who thrived with only his sheer willpower to lean on in a space that both celebrated and loathed him.

Read More: Best Biopics on Netflix