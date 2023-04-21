Is Chevalier on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the life of the legendary French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne, ‘Chevalier’ is a biographical musical drama movie that revolves around the titular character as he starts from the bottom and rises to some spectacular heights in French society as a composer. The Stephen Williams directorial stars some talented cast members, including Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan, and Minnie Driver, whose outstanding onscreen performances were highly praised by critics, upon the film’s premiere. Moreover, many of you might be interested in getting a dramatic and entertaining peek into the incredible life of such a revolutionary musician. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Chevalier About?

The narrative follows Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, an illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who turns his life around with his knack for playing the violin. As he grows up, his skills as a violinist-composer and fencer also grow to be stronger, allowing him to earn a name for himself and rise to unexpected heights in French society. At the same time, he indulges in a love affair with Marie Antoinette, which makes life complicated for both of them. Now that your interest has peaked, allow us to let you know where you can watch the biographical movie yourself!

Is Chevalier on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t include ‘Chevalier’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can always choose to watch similar movies using your subscription, including ‘The Dirt‘ and ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

Is Chevalier on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Chevalier’ on other platforms because it is not available on the streamer. However, HBO Max compensates for its absence by giving you access to other alternatives, such as ‘The Soloist,’ ‘Walk the Line,’ and ‘Elvis.’

Is Chevalier on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Chevalier’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar biographical movies about musicians that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Stardust‘ and ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

Is Chevalier on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Chevalier’ is not a part of its library. However, thanks to the streaming giant’s immense collection of movies and TV shows, you can choose to watch something similar, such as ‘Respect‘ and ‘Ray.’

Where to Watch Chevalier Online?

As of writing, ‘Chevalier’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you don’t have the option to watch the biographical film online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if you are running out of patience or want to immerse yourself in the biopic, you might want to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Chevalier For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Chevalier’ is unavailable on any digital platform, as of now. This simply means that there is no way for you to stream the Samara Weaving starrer for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by choosing to pay for the content they wish to consume and straying away from any illegal ways to do the same.

