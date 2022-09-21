Is Chicago Fire on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The first installment of the ‘Chicago’ franchise, ‘Chicago Fire’ is an action drama series that follows the personal and professional lives of various firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago. Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, the drama series features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, Lauren German, and Charlie Barnett. If you are a fan of the ‘Chicago’ franchise or such drama series, in general, you must be eager to learn more about this series and find out where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Chicago Fire About?

‘Chicago Fire’ gives us a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel working in the Chicago Fire Department, specifically at Firehouse 51, Rescue Squad Company 3, Truck Company 81, Ambulance 61, and Battalion 25. When the veteran firefighter, Andrew Darden, meets his demise, Matthew Casey of Truck Company 81 and Lieutenant Kelly Severide of Rescue Squad Company 3 blame one another for his death. So, now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the drama series online!

Is Chicago Fire on Netflix?

No, ‘Chicago Fire’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, subscribers can turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Under Fire.’

Is Chicago Fire on Hulu?

Hulu doesn’t house ‘Chicago Fire’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from watching similar drama shows available on the streamer. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Station 19‘ and ‘9-1-1.’

Is Chicago Fire on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Chicago Fire’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you can get access to the first 8 seasons for free by including Freevee on your current plan. Moreover, you have the option to purchase the 9th and 10th seasons on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same here! Regular subscribers may turn to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘House.’

Is Chicago Fire on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Chicago Fire’ is unavailable on the platform. However, the streamer more than makes up for it by providing access to similar drama shows, including ‘ER‘ and ‘Tacoma FD.’

Where to Watch Chicago Fire Online?

You can watch ‘Chicago Fire’ on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. However, both NBC and USA Network only offer seasons 8 and 10 on their respective platforms. Some episodes of seasons 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and 11 are available for streaming on DirecTV. Meanwhile, seasons 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 11 are available on FuboTV. Besides that, you may stream the drama show on Xfinity, Sling TV, and YouTubeTV. Spectrum on Demand also houses seasons 3,4, and 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’ for streaming, and you can watch it here. Moreover, you have the option to buy or rent the firefighter show on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Chicago Fire For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV gives free access to its content for the first five days to its new users while Xfinity provides a 30-day free trial to its new subscribers. Moreover, FuboTV and YouTubeTV provide free access to their content for the first seven days to their new users. Having said that, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal manners to do the same.

Read More: Where Is Chicago Fire Filmed?