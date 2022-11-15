Is Christmas in Paradise on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Featuring stand-out performances by Kelsey Grammer, Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nathalie Cox, Naomi Frederick, Victoria Ekanoye, and Rafael Emmanuel Martinez, ‘Christmas in Paradise’ is a great Christmas theme movie to enjoy this holiday season. The comedy film follows the story of three sisters who track their father when he decides to take an unannounced trip to the beautiful Caribbean for the holiday season.

The Phillipe Martinez directorial ticks all the points of becoming a successful watch that unfolds in a hilarious drama of three sisters and their father. If you plan to watch the film, here’s everything you need to know about the plot of the film and where you can stream it.

What is Christmas in Paradise About?

‘Father Christmas Is Back’ with its sequel ‘Christmas in Paradise’ where the family patriarch attempts to derail the family Christmas plans again. But this time, in a more hilarious way where he leaves his family and decides to take an unannounced trip to the Caribbean. His daughters, refusing to lose the relationship they have started to rebuild with him, are very saddened by his disappearance.

The three sisters learn that their father’s decision to flee to a tropical paradise has a hidden significance, and what they uncover after tracing their father down would change everything—interested to know what happens? Here are all the ways you can watch it.

Is Christmas in Paradise on Netflix?

No, ‘Christmas in Paradise’ is not among the many amazing films on Netflix. However, on the platform, you can catch some great hilarious alternatives to satiate your appetite, such as ‘Falling For Christmas,’ ‘A Castle for Christmas,’ and ‘A Boy Called Christmas.’

Is Christmas in Paradise On Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Christmas in Paradise’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Nevertheless, check out other family comedies that the streaming platform offers, such as ‘Happiest Season’ and ‘12 Pups for Christmas’.

Is Christmas in Paradise on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video makes up for the lack of ‘Christmas in Paradise’ in its vast library of content by offering its subscribers alternatives in the same genre, such ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Four Christmases’ among others.

Is Christmas in Paradise on HBO Max?

‘Christmas in Paradise’ is not among the many films that HBO Max offers its subscribers, so you will have to look elsewhere to watch it. That shouldn’t deter you from exploring the different alternatives HBO Max provides its users, such as ‘Arthur Christmas’.

Where To Watch Christmas in Paradise Online?

Unfortunately, ‘Christmas in Paradise’ is unavailable for streaming on any platform. The film received a limited theatrical release in the country on November 11, 2022. Other than that, the film is only available for purchase in Bluray and Video on Demand.

How To Stream Christmas in Paradise For Free?

As previously stated, ‘Christmas in Paradise’ is only available to view in theaters and VOD and has not yet been made available on any streaming services. You may enjoy the family Christmas comedy on the big screen or on VOD until it is released on streaming services. In any event, we encourage our readers to enjoy content as it was intended by either acquiring the required subscriptions or buying the tickets and seeing it in the theater.

