Is Christmas With the Campbells on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Christmas With the Campbells’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around Jesse, who gets dumped by her boyfriend but still spends the holidays with his family and gets smitten by his handsome cousin. Directed by Clare Niederpruem, the holiday movie features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffat, Julia Duffy, and George Wendt.

Upon its premiere, the Christmas movie opened up to generally positive reviews from critics, but this one is not for kids. The narrative involves several instances of adult and dirty humor here and there, which keeps things spicy as well as entertaining. If that’s your cup of tea, you might be more than interested in learning more about this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Christmas With the Campbells About?

Set during the holiday season, the narrative follows Jesse as her boyfriend, Shawn, breaks up with her right before Christmastime. When his parents learn about this, they insist she should still spend her holidays with them as he would not be home. Jesse agrees and soon crosses paths with Shawn’s charming cousin, David. As the two spend more time together, romantic sparks fly between them. But when Shawn makes a surprising entry into the scene, things get complicated. Do you want to know what happens with Jesse and David? Well, for that, you will need to watch the film yourself!

Is Christmas With the Campbells on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Christmas Inheritance‘ and ‘The Noel Diary.’

Is Christmas With the Campbells on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ is not included in Hulu’s massive catalog of content. However, you have the option of turning to similar holiday movies instead. We recommend you watch ‘Holly’s Holiday‘ and ‘My Christmas Fiancé.’

Is Christmas With the Campbells on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to the movie by adding AMC+ to your subscription. You also have the option of purchasing the film on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head here! For subscribers looking to make use of its regular subscription, you can watch similar Christmas movies such as ‘Mistletoe Mixup‘ and ‘Christmas in Mississippi.’

Is Christmas With the Campbells on HBO Max?

No, ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. Instead, you can make good use of your subscription to watch other alternatives on the streamer, including ‘Four Christmases.’

Where to Watch Christmas With the Campbells Online?

‘Christmas With the Campbells’ has been released in theaters, but you also have the option of streaming the movie on AMC+’s official website and DirecTV. You can even purchase it on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Much like Amazon Prime Video, you can get access to the film by adding AMC+ to your YouTube as well as purchasing it. To learn more about the same, you can head here! If you wish to watch the budding romance between Jesse and David on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Christmas With the Campbells For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV gives its new users free access to its content for the first five days. So, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ for free until the free trial period is over. Having said that, we request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than turn to illegal means to do the same.

