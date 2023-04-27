Is Citadel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Citadel’ is a science fiction action thriller series that revolves around two former Citadel agents who team up with one another once again after several years, in order to fight back the evil syndicate on the rise. Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the action-packed show is complemented by brilliant onscreen performances from some of the prominent names in the Hollywood industry, including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Moira Kelly, and Roland Møller. The blend of sci-fi and espionage makes it a bit unique from other spy shows, which is why you might be more than interested in learning about it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Citadel About?

Eight years ago, Citadel fell apart, and the memories of two of the top agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh got erased as they barely managed to survive the attack. Now, living under new identities and oblivious to their past, Mason gets found by his former Citadel colleague named Bernard Orlick who fills him in on the evil plans of the syndicate Manticore of building a new world order. So, Mason reaches out to Nadia and the two former spies partner up to stop Manticore in its tracks. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Richard Madden starrer!

Is Citadel on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Citadel’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive platform. However, there are plenty of other alternatives that the streaming giant offers to its subscribers. We recommend you watch ‘In From the Cold‘ and ‘The Recruit.’

Is Citadel on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max does not house ‘Citadel’ in its extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you can choose to tune into similar spy shows using your subscription, including ‘Chuck.’

Is Citadel on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Citadel’ is not included in Hulu’s library. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streamer contains some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Americans‘ and ‘Burn Notice.’

Is Citadel on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers have a reason to rejoice because ‘Citadel’ is available exclusively on the streaming giant. You can get access to all the action-packed episodes by heading over here!

Where to Watch Citadel Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, ‘Citadel’ is not accessible on any other digital platform, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we advise you to subscribe to the streaming giant to catch all the episodes of the thriller show.

How to Stream Citadel For Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to all its new subscribers. So, you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘Citadel’ free of cost. Having said that, we urge our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Where is Citadel Filmed?