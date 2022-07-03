Is Classroom of the Elite Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by the light novel written by Shougo Kinusaga, ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ is a psychological thriller anime. The show revolves around Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, an ordinary teenager who takes admission to the renowned Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, which is famous for its unparalleled freedom and impressive results. However, only after he is there does Kousho realize that the utopian image of the school is just a facade, and students are discriminated against based on the grade they end up in.

First released on July 12, 2017, the psychological thriller series has amassed a massive fanbase over the years. With its second season about to premiere, fans must be eager to watch their favorite characters in action after a long break. In case you are also excited about it, then here are all the streaming and other details you are going to need.

What is Classroom of the Elite Season 2 About?

In the season 1 finale, fans learn that Kousho’s father has been actively trying to get him expelled from the reputed school for some inexplicable reason. However, Kousho is unwilling to listen to him and continues to study at Koudo Ikusei Senior High School. He even manages to do well and win the survival challenge inspired by Lord of the Flies.

In season 2, it is highly likely that the creators will finally reveal the inexplicable reason behind Kousho taking admission to Koudo Ikusei despite his father’s resistance. Fans can also expect him to push for higher academic success. But it remains to be seen how long his father will continue to sabotage Kousho’s desire to do well at school. Meanwhile, students will participate in a challenge held on a cruise ship, where they will be grouped based on their zodiac signs. It will be interesting to see how Kousho will perform since it will also test his intellectual capacity apart from survival skills.

Is Classroom of the Elite Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for the latest installment of the psychological thriller anime on the streaming giant will be disappointed as it is currently not part of its massive catalog. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Kakegurui.’

Is Classroom of the Elite Season 2 on Hulu?

No, ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 is not available on Hulu. Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, subscribers can instead watch ‘Assassination Classroom‘ or ‘The Promised Neverland.’

Is Classroom of the Elite Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include the latest episodes of the psychological thriller anime. However, one can rent or purchase the previous season or episodes here.

Is Classroom of the Elite Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 is licensed for streaming outside Asia by Crunchyroll. You can watch the previous season or the latest episodes here.

Is Classroom of the Elite Season 2 on Funimation?

Funimation subscribers will have to look for ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 on some other platform as it is not a part of its official catalog as of now. However, one could stream the first installment of the popular psychological thriller here.

Where to Watch Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 will also be accessible for streaming on VRV. You can also watch the first installment of the series on the platform. The latest episodes are accessible for streaming here. In several Asian countries, the highly-anticipated second season of the psychological thriller series will be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How to Stream Classroom of the Elite Season 2 for Free?

In Asia, viewers can enjoy watching the ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season free of cost on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. However, in the rest of the world, one can use the 14-day and 30-day trials offered by Crunchyroll and VRV, respectively. But we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

