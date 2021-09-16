Is Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

An adaptation of N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name, ‘Cry Macho,’ is a story of redemption which stars Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas. The movie revolves around a former rodeo star whose premature retirement spirals into a crisis of identity and lack of purpose. However, an unexpected connection offers him the chance to free himself from his past and forge his own path. Cinephiles who love movies on redemption and second chances will definitely fall in love with the neo-Western drama film. If you wish to learn more about its plot or other details, allow us to help you with all the information you need.

What is Cry Macho About?

Mike Milo is a former rodeo star whose days of entertaining crowds with his cowboy skills are over a long time ago. Now, he is just another ordinary older adult who loves to train his horses. His chronic back pain has also become a huge hindrance in his career choices, and Milo has come to the realization that time is running out on him. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he gets hired by Howard Polk, his former boss, after losing his job in the late 70s. Milo is tasked to retrieve Polk’s son from Mexico, who is now deeply involved in the world of crime.

Once the duo embarks on the long and treacherous journey back to Texas, they form an unlikely bond with each other. Meanwhile, Milo finds his own sense of purpose and finally sees hope of redeeming himself of the past wrongs. The story of self-discovery and unexpected connections can make viewers reflect on their own lives and, by doing so, help deal with personal tragedy and failures. If you plan on watching the western drama movie, then here’s all the streaming information that you might need.

Is Cry Macho on Netflix?

Since ‘Cry Macho’ is not accessible on the streaming giant, subscribers may wish to explore Netflix’s catalog for similar movies. If you are also looking for Western films on the platform, then you may like ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs‘ or ‘The Ridiculous 6.’

Is Cry Macho on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Cry Macho’ on other platforms since it is not included in its current offerings. People with a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘Hell or High Water‘ or ‘The Sisters Brothers.’

Is Cry Macho on Amazon Prime?

‘Cry Macho’ is unavailable on Amazon Prime, and it’s unlikely to arrive on the platform for rent/purchase any time soon. Therefore we recommend our readers watch ‘Rambo: Last Blood.’

Is Cry Macho on HBO Max?

People who wish to watch ‘Cry Macho’ from the comfort of their homes are in luck. The neo-Western drama is available on HBO Max for 31 days following its release on September 17, 2021. Subscribers can head here to watch the movie.

Where to Watch Cry Macho Online?

Apart from its online release on HBO Max, ‘Cry Macho’ is also going to premiere in select theaters all over the country. If you love watching movies in theaters, then you can head here to book your tickets. The film is exclusively releasing on HBO Max and theaters, so it’s unlikely that it will be accessible on Video-on-demand platforms any time soon. However, you can still check Vudu, Redbox, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and iTunes.

How to Stream Cry Macho for Free?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial even for first-time subscribers. Therefore, cord-cutters cannot watch the neo-Western drama film free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite movies only after paying for them.

