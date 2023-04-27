Is Clock on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Clock’ is a science fiction horror thriller movie that revolves around a woman who gives in to societal pressure and decides to fix her damaged biological clock in order to conceive children of her own. Written and helmed by Alexis Jacknow, the feature film originated with the eponymous short film by Jacknow herself, and it features some impressive onscreen performances from Dianna Agron, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek, and Melora Hardin.

Upon its premiere, the horror film opened to generally favorable reviews from critics as they were quick to praise the unique concept and the relevant themes that the story touches upon. Thus, it is understandable if you are intrigued to learn more about it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Clock About?

The narrative follows Ella, a woman who is pressurized by her family, friends, and everyone around her to know the importance of having children of her own. Giving in to this societal pressure, she agrees to join a clinical trial and fix her damaged biological clock once and for all. However, after getting treatment from Dr. Elizabeth Simmons, she starts having visions that lead her to the path of insanity, making it difficult for her to know what’s real and what’s not. Will Ella manage to get out of this situation? To find out, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Clock on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Clock’ in its expansive collection. However, you always have the option to turn to similar movies using your subscription, such as ‘Hypnotic‘ and ‘Eli.’

Is Clock on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Clock’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. Thanks to HBO Max’s collection of movies and TV shows though, you have plenty of similar options at your disposal. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Malignant.’

Is Clock on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Clock’ has been made available for streaming exclusively on Hulu. Subscribers can catch the sci-fi horror film by heading over here!

Is Clock on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Clock’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can still use your subscription to watch other alternatives, including ‘Smile.’

Where to Watch Clock Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘Clock’ is not available on any digital platform as of yet. So, we suggest you subscribe to the platform if you cannot wait to watch the Alexis Jacknow directorial.

How to Stream Clock For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu provides its new subscribers with free access to all its content for the first 30 days. So, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Clock’ free of cost. With that said, we humbly request our readers to never resort to illegal methods to watch their preferred content and instead, pay for the content they wish to consume.

