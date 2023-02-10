Is Consecration on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Consecration’ is a horror thriller movie that follows a woman who travels to an isolated Scottish convent to investigate the death of her priest brother. But when she reaches there, her own past begins to haunt her. The Christopher Smith directorial features impressive onscreen performances from talented actors, including Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Ian Pirie, and Janet Suzman. The gory film consists of many violent, bloody scenes and certain jumpscare moments. If all those elements make you want to learn more about this movie, we have you covered!

What is Consecration About?

The narrative revolves around the suicidal death of a priest in a remote Scottish convent named Mount Saviour Convent, after which his sister Grace visits the convent to find out the absolute truth of the matter. However, upon reaching the holy ground, she finds out that her brother was involved in a murder investigation, but that isn’t the only thing she uncovers. Grace also finds out a disturbing truth about her own past. Do you want your questions about the story answered? For that, you will have to watch the thriller movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Consecration on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Consecration’ in its extensive content catalog. But the streaming giant definitely includes similar movies for its subscribers to enjoy. We recommend you watch ‘The Day of the Lord.’

Is Consecration on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max does not include ‘Consecration’ in its library. Nonetheless, if you wish to watch similar horror thriller movies about nuns, you can check out ‘The Nun.’

Is Consecration on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that ‘Consecration’ is not a part of Hulu’s expansive collection. Alternatively, you can turn to similar horror movies on the platform, including ‘Agnes‘ and ‘The Sacrament.’

Is Consecration on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Consecration’ is unavailable for streaming on Amazon Prime, you can still make good use of your subscription by checking out thrilling alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘The Grotto,’ ‘A Nun’s Curse,’ and ‘The Parish.’

Where to Watch Consecration Online?

‘Consecration’ has been released exclusively in theaters, hence you don’t have the option to watch the horror movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Although, if you wish to catch the action on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Consecration For Free?

Unfortunately, since ‘Consecration’ is not on any digital platform, there is currently no way to stream the Jena Malone starrer for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. That said, we urge our readers to stop relying on illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead pay for the relevant subscriptions.

Read More: Where Was Consecration Filmed?