Is Conversations With Friends on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2017 eponymous novel by the Irish author Sally Rooney, ‘Conversations With Friends’ is a romantic drama series that follows two college friends as they form a close yet complicated bond with a married couple. Developed by the production company Element Pictures (‘Normal People‘), the drama series features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble of cast members, including Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane, and Alison Oliver. If you find dramas about complicated relationships intriguing, you might want to learn more about this show and how you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Conversations With Friends About?

Set in Dublin, the narrative involves Frances and Bobbi, who are inseparable college friends and used to date each other at some point. They perform spoken word poetry together regularly, and in one of their shows, they cross paths with Melissa, an older writer. Impressed by the pair’s words, she and her husband, Nick, start spending time with the young friends. On one hand, Melissa and Bobbi flirt with one another, and on the other, Frances and Nick indulge in a secret affair that grows to be more intense with each passing minute. Soon, this affair starts complicating the bond between Frances and Bobbi, making the former reconsider her choices.

Is Conversations With Friends on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Conversations With Friends’ is not a part of Netflix’s massive catalog. However, that should not stop you from checking out similar shows on the streaming giant. You can watch ‘Behind Her Eyes‘ and ‘Never Have I Ever.’ Even though both the series are not of the same genre, they share the same theme of complicated relationships and love triangles.

Is Conversations With Friends on Hulu?

It’s good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Conversations With Friends’ is available for streaming on the platform; you can catch the show here!

Is Conversations With Friends on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Conversations With Friends’ is not included in the extensive collection of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Talking of the streaming giant’s collection, there are other alternatives that you can turn to. We recommend you watch ‘The Pursuit of Love.’

Is Conversations With Friends on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for the romantic drama series on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streamer. However, subscribers can tune into other alternatives, such as ‘Trigonometry‘ and ‘Head Over Heels.’ Both involve complicated relationships and love triangles, much like ‘Conversations With Friends.’

Where to Watch Conversations With Friends Online?

Apart from Hulu, there is currently no other way for you to watch the drama series online. Moreover, you cannot even buy or rent the show on any of the digital platforms.

How to Stream Conversations With Friends for Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to its new subscribers. Thus, you can make use of this trial period and stream ‘Conversations With Friends’ for free. Since the romantic show is not available for streaming on any other platform, there is no other way for you to catch the series for free. Having said that, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal measures for the same.

Read More: Where Was Conversations With Friends Filmed?