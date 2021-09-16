Is Copshop on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Copshop’ is an action thriller movie that recounts the story of a high stakes game of life and death that unfolds in a small-town police station. Featuring stand-out performances by Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Ryan O’Nan, and Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau, the film revolves around a con artist’s desperate attempt to save his life from a dangerous hitman who is determined to kill him. If you love to watch action-packed movies that keep you constantly guessing, then you would probably enjoy watching ‘Copshop’ as well. In case you are planning to watch it, then here’s everything you need to know.

What is Copshop About?

When the ingenious con artist Teddy Murretto accidentally cons the wrong mark, he finds himself pursued by a lethal assassin named Bob Viddick, who is fixated on his mission to kill his target. In the middle of the Nevada desert, with Viddick closely following him, Teddy comes up with an elaborate scheme to save his life. He sucker-punches a police officer to get himself arrested, hoping that it will discourage the twisted hitman. However, Viddick is no ordinary man, and instead of giving up on his mission, he finds a way to get into the small-town police station.

While Teddy is left stupefied by the lengths to which his adversary is willing to go, Viddick calmly waits in the nearby cell. However, the hitman fails to consider the possibility of the interference of a competing assassin. When that unexpectedly turns out to be the case, all hell breaks loose as Teddy is forced to fight for his life or die.

Is Copshop on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies that has made it one of the most subscribed streaming services on the planet. Sadly, the streaming giant’s current offerings do not include ‘Copshop.’ Therefore, subscribers can watch other movies on the platform like ‘The Call‘ or ‘Fractured.’

Is Copshop on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms since it is currently not available on the streamer. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Horizon Line‘ or ‘Songbird.’

Is Copshop on Amazon Prime?

‘Copshop’ may later get included in Amazon Prime’s on-demand catalog. So, you can check for the film’s availability on the official website. Since it is not included in the regular catalog, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Honest Thief.‘

Is Copshop on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s impressive catalog of action-thriller movies does not include ‘Copshop.’ As the film is unlikely to be accessible on the platform any time soon, people with a subscription can alternatively watch other action movies like ‘Rampage‘ or ‘Blade Runner 2049.’

Where to Watch Copshop Online?

‘Copshop’ is releasing exclusively in theaters on September 17, 2021. If you like the premise of the action thriller film and plan on watching it, then you can head here to book your tickets. Since Open Road Films is yet to comment on the online release of the movie officially, it seems that the online release will take some time. Therefore, we believe that people who wish to watch the film from the comfort of their homes should regularly check popular VOD platforms such as Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Google Play, and Redbox.

How to Stream Copshop for Free

Since ‘Copshop’ is only releasing theatrically as of now, it is currently not possible to stream the film free of cost. However, we recommend our readers refrain from illegal means and watch the movie online only when it is accessible on trustworthy platforms.

