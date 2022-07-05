Is Crank Yankers on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Adam Carolla, Jimmy Kimmel, Daniel Kellison, and Jonathan Kimmel, ‘Crank Yankers’ is a show first aired in 2002 and showcases puppets enacting prank calls. The calls are usually made by the show’s regular cast, though celebrity guests also get to have their own fun. The combination of the hilarious calls and their visual representation is sure to leave you in stitches. Despite the puppets, the show is certainly not meant for kids and sometimes uses foul language and adult topics. If the show’s premise has piqued your interest and you are curious to know where you can watch it, we have you back!

What is Crank Yankers About?

‘Crank Yankers’ is a show where you can see prank calls made by the hilarious cats of the show being enacted through puppets. The contents of the comedy series involve calling people and making hilarious and outrageous conversations. The celebrity guests, who feature on the show, also take a shot at prank-calling their unsuspecting targets. Though the callers are given a rough idea regarding how to proceed with the call, it does involve a fair bit of improvisation to keep the conversation going. If you are looking forward to checking out the show, here’s how you can do it!

Is Crank Yankers on Netflix?

No, ‘Crank Yankers’ is not available on Netflix. However, you can use your subscription to watch shows like ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus‘ and ‘Chappelle’s Show.’ Both shows feature hilarious comedy skits that will leave you laughing out loud.

Is Crank Yankers on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Crank Yankers’ on Hulu + Live Tv for $69.99 per month here. Regular Hulu users can try excellent alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Saturday Night Live‘ and ‘Key & Peele.’

Is Crank Yankers on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does allow you to purchase and watch ‘Crank Yankers.’ You can buy a single episode for $2.99 or a whole season for $19.99. Additionally, the platform allows you to stream the first five seasons of the show by adding Paramount+ to your Amazon membership here. Regular Prime users can also check out ‘Kids in the Hall‘ and ‘French and Saunders.’

Is Crank Yankers on HBO Max?

Though HBO Max does not host ‘Crank Yankers,’ the platform’s vast media library more than makes up for it. If you are looking forward to a similarly themed series, we recommend ‘Mr. Show‘ and ‘Mad TV.’ The comedic events unfolding on the show will keep you thoroughly entertained.

Where to Watch Crank Yankers Online?

‘Crank Yankers’ can be watched at no cost on the official Comedy Central website. You can also watch seasons 2 to 5 of the puppet show on Paramount+. The series can also be streamed on YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, DirecTV, Philo, Spectrum (season 6 only, expires on November 2, 2022), and Xfinity. The full show can be bought on Microsoft Store and iTunes. To purchase season 5 and beyond of the series, check out YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu.

How to Stream Crank Yankers for Free?

You can stream ‘Crank Yankers’ with ads for free on the Comedy Central website. Additionally, new users can use the weeklong free trial offered by Paramount+, Amazon Prime (with Paramount+), FuboTV, Spectrum, or Philo to watch the show. You can also use the 30-day trial offered by YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Xfinity. DirecTV’s 5-day trial period can also be used to enjoy the puppet show. We urge our readers to not use illegal means to watch the series. Paying the platforms allows you to support those who work hard to bring you such amazing shows.

Read More: Best Funny Shows on Netflix