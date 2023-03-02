Is Creed 3 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The sequel to ‘Creed 2’ and the overall ninth installment in the ‘Rocky‘ film franchise, ‘Creed 3’ is a boxing movie that revolves around the titular character whose rather thriving personal and professional life is disturbed when his former friend reenters his life and goes head-to-head against him. For the third installment in the ‘Creed‘ series, Michael B. Jordan not only stars as the protagonist but also takes the seat of the director. Alongside him are a bunch of other talented actors and actresses, including Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Upon its premiere, the sports drama film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics who were quick to appreciate Michael’s punchy direction and the enthralling storyline. So, as fans of the ‘Creed’ film series, many of you might be more than eager to learn all about this film. In that case, we won’t keep you waiting. Here are all the necessary details you might require!

What is Creed 3 About?

Set after the events of ‘Creed 2,’ the narrative follows Adonis Creed who is currently having the time of his life, professionally as well as personally. However, things turn around when his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy named Damian Anderson gets out of prison and wishes to prove himself in the ring. The two former friends decide to face off while Creed puts his future at risk. Do you wish to find out who comes out on top between the two? Well, for that, you will need to watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Where to Watch Creed 3 Online?

‘Creed 3’ has been released exclusively in theaters, as of writing. This means that you don’t have the option to watch the sports drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if you wish to watch Creed in action on the big screen, feel free to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

