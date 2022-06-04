Is Crimes of the Future on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by David Cronenberg, ‘Crime of the Future’ is a body horror film set in a future where the world has been devastated due to climate changes. Humans have evolved in a manner that pain has become an obsolete concept. An artist couple, Saul Tenser and Caprice entertain the audience by cutting open Saul on stage and showcasing the new organs he has grown. However, their actions bring them under the scrutiny of the government.

For body horror fans, the movie is must watch. The performances of Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart bring life to this unique film. The movie presents a bleak picture of the future and brings never-before-seen elements to the genre, thanks to David Cronenberg’s work. For those who are looking forward to watching the film, we have your back.

What is Crimes of the Future About?

‘Crimes of the Future’ takes place in a world that has been severely affected by climate change. This has caused humans to evolve in different ways. Saul Tenser and Caprice are a live-in couple who perform for the public. In front of a live audience, Caprice cuts open Saul’s abdomen and shows the viewers new organs that he grows over the span of the performance. Saul is able to do so thanks to Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, which allows Saum the ability to new organs.

The syndrome is also the reason why humans have stopped feeling pain. Things take a sinister turn when Saul and Caprice’s performance catches the attention of the National Organ Registry, a government organization. Meanwhile, a group of people who have undergone an evolution of their own has formed a cult-like organization. If the movie’s premise has you wanting more, here’s how you can watch it.

Is Crimes of the Future on Netflix?

No, ‘Crimes of the Future’ is not available on Netflix. However, you can take advantage of your subscription to watch ‘The Perfection‘ and ‘Raw.’ If the Kristen Stewart starrer has piqued your interest, then these movies will surely entertain you.

Is Crimes of the Future on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘Crimes of the Future.’ Subscribers to the platform can check out similarly themed movies like ‘Spring‘ and ‘Titane.’ Both films are great examples of the body horror genre similar to Cronenberg’s movie.

Is Crimes of the Future on Amazon Prime?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘Crimes of the Future,’ Amazon Prime is not the place for you. Instead, Prime members can watch other body horror films like ‘Suspiria‘ and ‘Teeth.’

Is Crimes of the Future on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max’s list of offerings does not include ‘Crimes of the Future.’ If the film has you excited, you may want to use your HBO Max subscription to watch Cronenberg’s other movies, like ‘Scanners‘ and ‘The Brood.’ Through these movies, Cronenberg established himself as one of the top names in the body horror genre.

Where to Watch Crimes of the Future Online?

As of writing, ‘Crimes of the Future’ is not available on any online platforms. Those looking forward to watching the film can do so in nearby theatres. You can check out the available locations for watching the movie and book your tickets here!

How to Stream Crimes of the Future for Free?

‘Crimes of the Future’ is not available for free online. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Instead, pay the relevant platforms to support the film who have worked hard to bring you your favorite films.

Read More: Best Gory Movies on Netflix