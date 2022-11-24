Is Criminal Minds Evolution on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A revival of the original series titled ‘Criminal Minds‘ by Jeff Davis, ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is a police procedural crime drama series that revolves around the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) members who are up against several serial killers during the pandemic. Created by Erica Messer, the crime series features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, and Aisha Tyler.

Upon its premiere, critics deemed it to be aptly disturbing with grotesque visuals, which is what the genre is all about. Following a similar style as that of its parent show, fans are likely to find a liking to the revival as well. So, if you find yourself interested in the series, you might want to soak in more information about the same. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Criminal Minds: Evolution About?

Set at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the narrative follows a competent team of FBI agents as they face one of their biggest threats in years. During the global shutdown, an UnSub made the most of the time and created a large network of serial killers. Now that the world opens up again, this dangerous network begins to function and take several victims. The BAU must investigate each crime scene and hunt down every serial killer, which would hopefully lead them to the main culprit. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the crime drama show online!

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is not a part of Netflix’s extensive library of content. However, thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have the option to tune into other alternatives, such as ‘Mindhunter‘ and ‘Criminal: UK.’

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on its platform. Subscribers can still make use of their subscriptions by turning to similar crime series, including the parent show ‘Criminal Minds‘ and ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.’

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution on Amazon Prime?

Despite Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog, it does not house ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on its platform. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant consists of some excellent alternatives, like ‘Unforgotten‘ and ‘Holby Blue.’

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you can enjoy watching similar series on HBO Max. We recommend you watch ‘The Closer‘ and ‘Cold Case.’

Where to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Online?

You can watch ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on Paramount+’s official website. You can also stream the police procedural show on FuboTV. Besides that, you don’t have the option to purchase the series on any of the digital platforms as of now.

How to Stream Criminal Minds: Evolution For Free?

Fortunately, both Paramount+ and FuboTV give their new subscribers free access to their respective content for the first seven days. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ free of cost. Having said that, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and refrain from using unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Shows Like Criminal Minds