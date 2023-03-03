Is Daisy Jones & The Six on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s eponymous novel, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six‘ is a musical drama series that revolves around the titular band’s rise to fame during the 70s LA music scene as they catapult to the top of the world. Created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the show features stellar onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, and Suki Waterhouse.

Opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, the drama series was appreciated by critics for being an apt adaptation of the novel while also acknowledging the lively chemistry between the protagonists, which elevates the narrative’s quality. Given such positive ratings, it is natural for you to want to learn more about this music show. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information you might require!

What is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the narrative focuses on the rise of the rock band Daisy Jones and The Six as they gradually become one of the most iconic bands in the world. However, despite being at the very top, the band decides to call it quits after performing at a sold-out show in Chicago’s Soldier Field. Decades after the unexpected decision, the members of the band let us in on the truth. Do you want to find out what made them retire? For that, you will have to watch the show for yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Daisy Jones & The Six on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix does not include ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ on its platform. However, there are plenty of similar music shows on the streaming giant that you might like, such as ‘The Get Down‘ and ‘Reign Supreme.’

Is Daisy Jones & The Six on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can use your subscription to turn to shows along similar lines. We recommend you watch ‘Flight of the Conchords‘ and ‘Tenacious D.’

Is Daisy Jones & The Six on Hulu?

No, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streamer gives you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Pistol‘ and ‘Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.’

Is Daisy Jones & The Six on Amazon Prime?

We bring good news for Amazon Prime Video subscribers! ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is exclusively available for streaming on the platform. You can check out all the episodes by heading over here!

Where to Watch Daisy Jones & The Six Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is unavailable on any other digital platform. Moreover, as of now, there is no option for you to buy or rent the series as well.

How to Stream Daisy Jones & The Six For Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video offers a month-long free trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of this lucrative offer and stream ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ free of cost. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to show their support for cinematic art by preferring to pay for the relevant subscriptions instead of looking for illegal methods to do the same.

