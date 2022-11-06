Is Dangerous Liaisons (2022) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 1782 eponymous novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is a historical romantic drama series that revolves around two lovers who develop some strong differences against one another due to some unfavorable circumstances and turn into enemies. Created by Harriet Warner, the period show features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Lesley Manville, and Carice van Houten.

The series is an amalgamation of contrasting themes, including love, betrayal, corruption, jealousy, hatred, and vengeance, all of which together make for an intriguing watch. It has certain elements that stray away from most of the shows in the genre, which is bound to attract more viewers. If you are interested in knowing more about it, we have got you covered!

What is Dangerous Liaisons About?

Set during a time before the French Revolution, the narrative follows a pair of ex-lovers who have gotten rid of their love for one another and are set to plot a scheme with dangerous consequences. What began as an amusing scheme turns into a destructive one as the pair tries to exploit each other by any means possible, including seduction. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series yourself!

Is Dangerous Liaisons on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ on its extensive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving the subscribers access to some other period drama shows, such as ‘Bridgerton.’

Is Dangerous Liaisons on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ on other platforms as it is not included in its library of content. But don’t let it disappoint you too much as you can still check out other alternatives on the streamer, including ‘Pride and Prejudice‘ and ‘Daniel Deronda.’

Is Dangerous Liaisons on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Alternatively, you can turn to similar historical shows on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘The Paradise‘ and ‘Doctor Thorne.’

Is Dangerous Liaisons on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, you can make good use of your subscription by checking out other alternatives, like ‘Gentleman Jack.’

Where to Watch Dangerous Liaisons Online?

You can watch ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ on Starz’s official website. Besides that, you can watch the period drama series on DirecTV, FuboTV (by including the Starz add-on), and Spectrum on Demand (by including the Starz add-on).

How to Stream Dangerous Liaisons For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV grants free access to its content for the first five days to its new subscribers. This means you can take advantage of this offer and watch ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ for free. Having said that, we encourage all our readers to prefer to pay for the relevant subscription to watch their favorite content instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

