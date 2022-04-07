Is Date A Live IV on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘Date A Live’ is a harem science fiction anime that is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Koushi Tachibana and illustrated by Tsunako. The series centers upon Shidou Itsuka, an ordinary high schooler who is entrusted with the responsibility of ending the persistent crisis of spatial quakes caused by extradimensional begins called spirits. Instead of resorting to violence like the Anti Spirit Team, Shidou must seal the powers of the spirits by kissing them after making them fall in love with him.

The show has, over the years, garnered positive reviews from critics and has amassed an enormous fanbase in the process. With its fourth season about to release, fans must be excited to learn more about its streaming and other details. In case you are looking for similar information, then we have got you covered.

What is Date A Live IV About?

After being tasked to date spirits and make them fall in love with him, Shidou Itsuka has managed to seal the powers of several of them so far. However, Tokisaki Kurumi has continued to evade his attempts to neutralize her powers. In season 4, Shidou may finally manage to accomplish the task that has been long overdue now. Furthermore, he will have to take care of new spirits that arrive on the planet.

So far, there has been a lack of clarity on the origins of these extradimensional beings, and it is expected that the upcoming installment will give fans some answers. Tensions between the Anti Spirit Team and Ratatoskr are only going to increase, and it may lead to some unexpected conflicts.

Is Date A Live IV on Netflix?

‘Date A Live IV’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future, we recommend our readers alternatively stream romantic science fiction anime like ‘Sword Art Online.’

Is Date A Live IV on Hulu?

Sadly, the fourth installment of the harem anime is not accessible on Hulu. However, you can watch the first two seasons of the series here.

Is Date A Live IV on Amazon Prime?

Although you will have to look for ‘Date A Live IV’ on some other platform, the third installment of the anime is available for rent/purchase on the official website.

Is Date A Live IV on Crunchyroll?

‘Date A Live IV’ is all set to premiere on Crunchyroll. People who have a subscription to the streamer can watch all the latest episodes here.

Is Date A Live IV on Funimation?

According to some reports, the fourth season of ‘Date A Live’ will also be accessible for streaming on Funimation as well. You can watch all previous installments and check for the availability of the latest season here.

Where to Watch Date A Live IV Online?

You can watch previous seasons of ‘Date A Live’ on VRV, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu.

How to Stream Date A Live IV for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can watch it without paying anything using the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and pay for the content they wish to consume online.

