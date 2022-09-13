Is Days of Our Lives on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Ted and Betty Corday, ‘Days of Our Lives’ is a daytime soap opera set in the fictional city of Salem in Illinois. The show mainly follows the Brady and the Horton families, though several other families have also risen to prominence since the show first aired in 1965. As of writing, the show has been running for more than 50 years and is full of romance, drama, suspense, and unexpected twists. If you are wondering where to catch up with this iconic series, we have your back!

What is Days of Our Lives About?

‘Days of Our Lives’ is set in the city of Salem, Illinois, and follows the members of the Brady and Horton families, along with the Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera clans. The characters often find themselves involved in complicated situations. There is plenty of love triangles and murder plots to go around, along with family rivalries, custody wars, mistaken identities, kidnappings, and a pinch of amnesia. Needless to say, the intertwined lives of the characters are just as mind-boggling as it is enthralling. So, if you wish to follow the events unfolding in the series, here’s how you can do it!

Is Days of Our Lives on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Days of Our Lives’ is not a part of Netflix’s offerings, but do not let that disappoint you. The streaming giant offers several similar shows like ‘Greenleaf‘ and ‘The House of Flowers.’ Both of these shows are loved by viewers for their enthralling storylines and a large array of characters.

Is Days of Our Lives on Hulu?

Hulu does not have ‘Days of Our Lives’ in its content catalog. Instead, the users can check out alternatives such as ‘General Hospital‘ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The shows have been on-air for a long time and have retained a large fanbase, rivaling that of ‘Days of Our Lives.’ In fact, ‘General Hospital’ holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running American soap opera in production.

Is Days of Our Lives on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Days of Our Lives’ is unavailable to Amazon Prime members, they can utilize their subscription to watch ‘The Bay‘ and ‘Red Oaks.’ Those who liked the premise of the former are sure to enjoy these two shows.

Is Days of Our Lives on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max does not have ‘Days of Our Lives.’ However, the platform does offer some excellent alternatives like ‘Succession‘ and ‘One Tree Hill.’ The shows are thematically similar to ‘Days of Our Lives’ and have an impressive storyline and cast that has helped them gain popularity.

Where to Watch Days of Our Lives Online?

You can watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ exclusively on Peacock here. When the show used to air on NBC, it was available to be streamed via online TV platforms, but that does not appear to be the case anymore.

How to Stream Days of Our Lives for Free?

Peacock provides a seven-day free trial which can be utilized to watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ at no cost. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying relevant platforms shows your support for those who have worked hard to bring you such captivating stories.

