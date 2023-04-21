Is Dead Ringers Movie on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the novel titled ‘Twins’ by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland, ‘Dead Ringers’ is a 1988 psychological thriller movie that revolves around the conflicting relationship of two identical twins who turn sour toward each other over a woman. Co-written and directed by David Cronenberg, the thriller film features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Jeremy Irons, Geneviève Bujold, Heidi von Palleske, Barbara Gordon, and Shirley Douglas.

The movie has mostly received positive reviews from fans and critics alike as the gripping narrative and Jeremy Irons’ double role as the unique twins are highly praised. So, if you are yet to watch the film, you must be excited to check it out yourself. Well, here are all the necessary details you might require before you do that!

What is Dead Ringers Movie About?

The narrative follows two identical gynecologist twins — Elliot and Beverly — who work at the same practice. The former tends to get attracted to most of his patients and eventually has affairs with them for a while. Once he loses interest, he gives the woman over to Beverly, while the woman has no idea that she is dealing with a different man. However, when Beverly ends up falling head over heels for one of the patients named Claire, and she tries to deceive him, he lets insanity take over him. Do you wish to find out what happens with Beverly and Claire? For that, you will have to watch the thriller movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Dead Ringers Movie on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Dead Ringers’ is not a part of Netflix’s library, but it shouldn’t stop you from making the most of your subscription. After all, the streaming giant gives you access to a myriad of other thrillers, including ‘Fatal Affair.’ Although it doesn’t include the predominant theme of twins, the psychological thriller movie focuses on an affair that turns into a deadly obsession with the female protagonist facing the consequences, just like Claire in ‘Dead Ringers.’

Is Dead Ringers Movie on HBO Max?

We bring good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘Dead Ringers’ is available for streaming on HBO Max, and you can get access to it by heading over here!

Is Dead Ringers Movie on Hulu?

You can get access to ‘Dead Ringers’ on Hulu by including the HBO Max add-on to your current plan. You can get more information about the same from here! Moreover, an alternative that you might enjoy watching using your regular subscription is ‘A Sister’s Secret.’

Is Dead Ringers Movie on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Dead Ringers’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s regular offering, you have the option to watch it by including the Shout! Factory TV add-on to your current plan or by purchasing the thriller movie. In order to learn more about the same, you can head over here! For users looking to make the most of their regular subscriptions, you can tune into similar psychological thrillers like ‘Rosemary’s Baby‘ and ‘Twinsanity.’

Where to Watch Dead Ringers Movie Online?

Apart from HBO Max, ‘Dead Ringers’ is available for streaming on Peacock, DirecTV, and Spectrum on Demand. In addition, you have the option to purchase the psychological thriller film on Vudu and iTunes.

How to Stream Dead Ringers Movie For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV gives its new subscribers free access to its content for the first five days. So, you can make the most of this offer to stream ‘Dead Ringers’ for free. That said, we urge our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by paying for the content they wish to consume and stray away from any illegal method to do so.

Read More: Is Dead Ringers Based on a True Story?