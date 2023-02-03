Is Dear Edward on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Ann Napolitano’s eponymous novel, ‘Dear Edward’ is a drama series that mainly focuses on the aftermath of a tragic plane crash and the lone survivor who connects with others suffering from grief and the loss of their loved ones in the tragedy. Created by Jason Katims, the show features heartfelt onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Colin O’Brien, Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, and Carter Hudson.

Although being a show filled with some heavy subjects, such as grief and loss, it serves as a gentle reminder that nobody is ever alone and makes for a sentimental yet soothing watch. This is emphasized by the critics too as most of them praised and gave the series favorable reviews, upon its premiere. So, it is natural for you to want to learn more about the Connie Britton starrer. We are here to provide you with all the necessary information you might require about the same!

What is Dear Edward About?

The narrative follows a 12-year-old boy named Edward Adler who is the sole survivor of a devastating plane crash that killed hundreds of passengers, including his own family. Now, he and others who lost their loved ones in the tragic event try to cope with their respective losses and grief. In the process, they all connect with each other which results in the blossoming of some beautiful relationships. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch it yourself!

Is Dear Edward on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t include ‘Dear Edward’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can choose to watch similar shows that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘After Life‘ and ‘Dead to Me.’ Although the storylines are quite different, the themes of grief and loss are predominant in both, just like ‘Dear Edward.’

Is Dear Edward on HBO Max?

‘Dear Edward’ is unavailable for streaming on HBO Max too, but you can still make good use of your subscription. Thanks to its library, you have quite a few similar shows at your disposal, such as ‘Station Eleven.’

Is Dear Edward on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Dear Edward’ on its platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can still watch other alternatives, including ‘A Million Little Things‘ and ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.’

Is Dear Edward on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Dear Edward’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s catalog, there are some other alternatives you can turn to. We recommend you watch ‘House.’ Even though the plots are not similar, the themes of death, loss, and tragedy are common in both.

Where to Watch Dear Edward Online?

‘Dear Edward’ is available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+’s official website. Besides that, the drama series is unavailable on any other digital platforms. So, we suggest you subscribe to the platform to get access to all the episodes of the show.

How to Stream Dear Edward For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ gives a 7-day free trial to its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Dear Edward’ free of any cost. Nevertheless, we don’t approve of our readers resorting to illegal and unethical means to watch their preferred movies and TV shows. Instead, we encourage them to pay for the relevant subscriptions and consume their favorite content legally.

