Is Dear Evan Hansen on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Spearheaded by director Stephen Chbosky and based on a screenplay by Steven Levenson, ‘Dear Evan Hansen‘ is a beautiful and heart-warming coming-of-age film that everyone should experience. Starring talents like Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, and Nik Dodani among others, the film follows Evan Hansen, a teenager living with social anxiety, who ventures on a beautiful journey of discovery and friendship. If you, too, want to witness this powerful journey and have plans to watch it, here’s how you can!

What Is Dear Evan Hansen About?

At its core, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is a journey we witness through Evan’s eyes as he learns to cope with hardships and gradually gets his social anxiety under control. A teenager like any other, Evan too has hopes and dreams he wants to accomplish, but his anxiety issues hold him back from unfurling his wings. Thus, after taking a suggestion from his therapist, Evan decides to write letters about everything good that might happen in a day.

Like real life, the letters do not provide instant gratification but rather lead to his friend’ Connor’s heartbreaking suicide. Although the death affects Evan heavily, it proves to be the turning point in his life as the tragedy brings him closer to Zoe. Desperate to keep Connor’s memory alive, the friends embark on a journey that changes Evan’s life. The film is a beautiful reminder that although life can seem extremely dark, there is that one silver lining we can all move towards.

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Netflix?

No, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is not a part of Netflix’s impressive catalog. However, if you own a Netflix subscription and are set on witnessing a touching coming-of-age journey, we would recommend films like ‘Lady Bird,’ ‘Sierra Burgess is a Loser,’ or ‘Alex Strangelove.’

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Hulu?

Unfortunately, a subscription to Hulu will not allow you to watch ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’ However, on a positive note, you can use Hulu to catch up on other heartwarming movies like ‘Whip It,’ ‘Princess Cyd,’ or ‘Boy.’

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Amazon Prime Video?

We are sad to report that ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is unavailable on Amazon Prime Video at the moment. However, the platform is home to numerous other coming-of-age films like ‘Boyhood,’ ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,’ and ‘Chemical Hearts.’

Is Dear Evan Hansen on HBO Max?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is unavailable on HBO Max. However, you can watch other teen dramas like Freaky and Unpregnant on the platform.

Where To Watch Dear Evan Hansen Online?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is set to release in theaters on September 24, 2021, and will not release online. Thus, as of this date, there is no streaming or live TV service that will allow you to stream the movie online. If you want to catch the movie in theaters, you can check here for tickets and timings.

How To Stream Dear Evan Hansen For Free?

With no streaming or Live TV services streaming the movie online, there is no way to stream Dear Evan Hansen for free. The only way you’ll get to enjoy this movie is by attending a screening at a nearby movie theatre.

Read More: Is Dear Evan Hansen a True Story?