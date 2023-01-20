Is Detective Knight Independence on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The third and final installment of the ‘Detective Knight’ trilogy, ‘Detective Knight: Independence’ is an action movie written and directed by Edward Drake that revolves around the titular detective who finds himself in a race against time to save the city and his family from a vigilante.

Serving as the sequel to ‘Detective Knight: Redemption,’ the film’s action-packed sequences are coupled with stellar onscreen performances from Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, and Jimmy Jean-Louis. If you have enjoyed the other installments of the trilogy, you must be eager to find out more about this final part. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details!

What is Detective Knight: Independence About?

Set after the events of ‘Detective Knight: Redemption,’ the narrative follows Detective James Knight, whose mission is to stop a rogue vigilante, playing a cop with a stolen uniform and gun, as well as an ambulance EMT while the city prepares to celebrate Independence Day. Moreover, he suspects that an explosion is planned for his own home as well. Do you wish to find out if the detective will come out on top and save the day? For that, you will need to watch the Bruce Willis starrer yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Detective Knight: Independence on Netflix?

While ‘Detective Knight: Independence’ is not a part of Netflix’s extensive library of content, there are several similar action movies that you may enjoy using your subscription, including ‘The Gray Man‘ and ‘Rogue City.’

Is Detective Knight: Independence on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Detective Knight: Independence’ on its expansive platform. However, you can put your subscription to good use by turning to other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘Crown Vic‘ and ‘Enforcement.’

Is Detective Knight: Independence on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Detective Knight: Independence’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option to purchase the film on the streaming giant. You can learn more about the same by heading over here! For people with regular subscriptions, you can check out similar movies that the platform houses, including ‘The Corrupted‘ and ‘Sicario.’

Is Detective Knight: Independence on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Detective Knight: Independence’ is not available for streaming on the platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives, such as ‘Cop Land‘ and ‘Code of Silence.’

Where to Watch Detective Knight: Independence Online?

‘Detective Knight: Independence’ has been released in select theaters as well as on VOD. You can buy or rent the action movie on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. But if you wish to get a more immersive viewing experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Detective Knight: Independence For Free?

Even though ‘Detective Knight: Independence’ can be purchased online, the movie is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms, as of writing. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream it for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we request our readers not to turn to illegal methods to get access to their favorite content and instead, pay for the relevant subscription to do the same.

