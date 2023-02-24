Is Devil’s Peak on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the novel titled ‘Where All Light Tends to Go’ by David Joy, ‘Devil’s Peak’ is a crime thriller movie that revolves around an 18-year-old boy and his meth-dealing family as he tries to leave this life behind and start afresh with the girl of his dreams. Helmed by Ben Young, the gangster film features Billy Bob Thornton, Hopper Penn, Robin Wright, Katelyn Nacon, and Emma Booth in starring roles.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics as they praised the stellar onscreen performances of the ensemble cast and the gripping storyline. If you find yourself interested in learning more about this thriller now, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details that you might require!

What is Devil’s Peak About?

Set in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina, the narrative follows 18-year-old Jacob who is the son of Charlie, a meth-dealing kingpin. When Jacob comes across the girl of his dreams, he is forced to make a tough choice that might even turn out to be life-threatening — appeasing his father or starting a new life with the girl he loves. When he chooses the latter, Charlie takes some extreme measures to ensure that his son remains loyal to him and his legacy. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the crime movie yourself!

Is Devil’s Peak on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Devil’s Peak’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘How I Became a Gangster‘ and ‘How I Fell in Love with a Gangster.’

Is Devil’s Peak on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Devil’s Peak’ is not a part of the streamer’s catalog. But don’t let it stop you from catching similar films on the platform, including ‘Brothers by Blood‘ and ‘The Immortal.’

Is Devil’s Peak on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house ‘Devil’s Peak’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you might want to check out similar crime movies that the streamer consists of, like ‘Hell or High Water‘ and ‘Pusher.’

Is Devil’s Peak on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Devil’s Peak’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same by heading over here! For people with regular subscriptions, you have the option to turn to other alternatives that the steamer houses, such as ‘Inherit the Viper‘ and ‘Arkansas.’

Where to Watch Devil’s Peak Online?

‘Devil’s Peak’ has been released in theaters but it can also be purchased on some VOD platforms, such as Vudu and Spectrum on Demand. But if you prefer to catch all the action on the big screen, feel free to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Devil’s Peak For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘Devil’s Peak’ is only available in theaters and on a few VOD platforms, which means that there is currently no way for you to stream the crime thriller film for free. Nevertheless, it is a humble request to all our readers that they support the cinematic arts by paying for the content they wish to consume and steer clear of illegal ways to do the same.

