Is Dexter Season 1-8 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on Jeff Lindsay’s novel ‘Darkly Dreaming Dexter’ and his subsequent work, ‘Dexter‘ is a crime drama series that centers upon the titular protagonist who goes after and brutally butchers outlaws who have managed to trick the criminal prosecution system. His gruesome bloodlust is rooted in a horrific incident in his childhood which he was manipulated into channeling in his unjustifiable acts of vigilantism. Starring Michael C. Hall, Julie Benz, Jennifer Carpenter, and Erik King, the psychological thriller is developed by James Manos Jr. Curious to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Dexter About?

When he was only three years old, Dexter saw his mother getting butchered by a chainsaw right in front of him while he helplessly looked on. Soon after the tragic incident, he got adopted by Harry Morgan, a Miami-based police officer, and it appeared that the childhood naiveté would return to his life. However, instead of helping Dexter come to terms with the tragedy, Harry manipulated him to use his bloodlust for random acts of vigilantism. Years after the fateful incident, Harry is now a forensic analyst who hunts criminals who have somehow managed to trick the criminal justice system.

Using his understanding of forensic science, he easily covers up his horrible trail of homicide with almost no DNA evidence on the crime scene to indict him. However, juggling his double life is not easy, and all it will take for Dexter to go down is one minor mistake. How long can the ingenious serial killer avoid it? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘Dexter.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is Dexter on Netflix?

Netflix’s current catalog of television shows and movies does not include ‘Dexter.’ Subscribers can look for it on other platforms, or they can alternatively stream ‘Mindhunter‘ or ‘Collateral.’

Is Dexter on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not come with ‘Dexter.’ But if you have a Showtime add-on, then you can watch all the seasons of the show here.

Is Dexter on Amazon Prime?

People with an Amazon Prime subscription are in luck; the crime mystery series is available on the streamer. You can head here to watch your favorite seasons/episodes of the show.

Is Dexter on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s current offering does not include ‘Dexter.’ However, subscribers who are looking for something similar can instead watch ‘Prodigal Son.’

Where to Watch Dexter Online?

All seasons of ‘Dexter’ are accessible for streaming on Showtime and Showtime Anytime. You can also rent/purchase the crime mystery series on VOD platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, YouTube, and iTunes. Fans can also watch the show on DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity, and SlingTV.

How to Stream Dexter for Free?

Amazon Prime and Showtime both come with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while DirecTV offers a 7-day free trial. So, cord-cutters can use the aforementioned offers to watch the crime mystery series free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

