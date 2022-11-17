Is Disenchanted on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to the 2007 movie ‘Enchanted’ by Kevin Lima, ‘Disenchanted’ is a musical fantasy movie set more than a decade after Giselle’s happily ever after as she begins to question her happiness. Helmed by Adam Shankman, the romantic comedy movie features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Gabriella Baldacchino.

Following the success and positive reviews of the original movie, the sequel is also likely to make for an entertaining and magical follow-up of ‘Enchanted.’ Do you wish to know more about the sequel? Well, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is Disenchanted About?

After more than a decade of happily ever after, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan Philip move to the suburb of Monroeville, along with the newest member of their family. Malvina Monroe watches over the community and has some cruel intentions for the Philip family. Soon after certain problems stir up in their lives, Giselle wishes for their lives to be like a picture-perfect fairy tale.

However, things turn upside down when the spell backfires. Do you wish to be transported to the magical village and see what happens to the Philip family? For that, you will need to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways to do so!

Is Disenchanted on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Disenchanted’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar fantasy films that the streaming giant consists of, including ‘The School for Good and Evil‘ and ‘Nightbooks.’

Is Disenchanted on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Disenchanted’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. But fans of the fantasy genre do have the option to turn to other alternatives on Hulu. We recommend you watch ‘The Lost Girls.’

Is Disenchanted on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Disenchanted’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering. However, there are some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant houses, like ‘Cinderella‘ and ‘Four Enchanted Sisters.’

Is Disenchanted on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Disenchanted’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. But don’t let it stop you from catching other alternatives that the streamer houses, including ‘Ella Enchanted‘ and ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles.’

Is Disenchanted on Disney+?

We bring good news for Disney+ subscribers! ‘Disenchanted’ is exclusively available for streaming on the platform, and you can catch it right here!

Where to Watch Disenchanted Online?

Apart from Disney+, there is no other way for you to watch ‘Disenchanted’ online as of now, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the platform if you cannot wait to watch the fantasy movie.

How to Stream Disenchanted For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ grants free access to its entire library of content for the first seven days to its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Disenchanted’ free of cost. With that being said, we recommend our readers pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their preferred content instead of turning to unethical means to do the same.

