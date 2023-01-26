Is Distant (2023) on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Distant’ is a science fiction comedy movie that revolves around a mining engineer whose spaceship crash lands on an alien planet. There, he has to deal with strange creatures and make his way toward another surviving crew member with the help of his AI survival suit. Directed by the duo of Josh Gordon and Will Speck, the space film features stellar performances from Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott, Kristofer Hivju, and Zachary Quinto who lends his voice to Andy’s AI survival suit. If you are a fan of science fiction movies based in outer space, you must be excited to learn more about this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Distant About?

The narrative follows a low-level mining engineer named Andy Ramirez, whose transport ship gets hit by an asteroid, resulting in him crash landing on a foreign planet he knows nothing about. Stuck with a limited supply of oxygen and his not-so-helpful AI survival suit, he luckily manages to connect to a fellow crew member named Naomi via radio.

When Andy finds out that Naomi is trapped inside her escape pod, he embarks on a journey through the tough terrain of the planet to help her out, while alien creatures stalk and attack him. Will he be able to get her out of her pod? Well, there is only one way for you to find out and that is by watching the adventure film yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Distant on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are in for a disappointment because ‘Distant’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Orbiter 9‘ and ‘IO.’

Is Distant on Disney+?

No, ‘Distant’ is not available for streaming on Disney+. But fans of science fiction films have the option to check out other movies of the same genre that the streamer houses, including ‘Zenon: The Zequel‘ and ‘John Carter.’

Is Distant on HBO Max?

Although HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Distant’ on its platform, it gives access to some excellent alternatives to its subscribers. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Gravity‘ and ‘Solaris.’

Is Distant on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Distant’ is not included in Hulu’s massive catalog of content. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streamer houses similar sci-fi films, such as ‘Prospect‘ and ‘Europa Report.’

Is Distant on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for ‘Distant’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, you have the option to turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, including ‘Beyond White Space‘ and ‘Somnus.’

Where to Watch Distant Online?

‘Distant’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which simply means that as of now, you don’t have the option to watch the Anthony Ramos starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if your patience is running thin and you want to get a more immersive experience, you should consider watching it on the big screen. You can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Distant For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Distant’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the sci-fi film for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscription to watch their favorite content instead of resorting to illegal ways to do the same.

