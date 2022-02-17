Is Dog (2022) on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

Featuring stand-out performances by Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, and Ethan Suplee, ‘Dog’ is a comedy-drama movie that focuses on the wild journey of Army Ranger Briggs and his dog friend Lulu along the Pacific Coast in the hope of making it to the funeral of their fellow soldier in time. On their way, the duo faces unforeseeable challenges and even cheat death to find a unique perspective on happiness while keeping their hopes of seeing their friend one last time. In case you find the premise interesting and are looking for ways to watch it, we have got you covered.

What is Dog About?

When a fellow soldier passes away, the responsibility of bringing Lulu, a Belgian Malinois military working dog, to her friend falls on the shoulder of U.S. Army Ranger Briggs. In a 1984 Ford Bronco, the duo begins a journey to Nogales, Arizona, from Joint Base Lewis–McChord in Washington so they can reach the funeral on time. As they drive each other crazy and face some life-threatening situations along the way, the duo always finds a way to keep going so they can see their fellow soldier one last time. But do they manage to reach their destination in time?

Is Dog on Netflix?

No, the streaming giant does not have 'Dog' in its otherwise impressive catalog.

Is Dog on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers looking for the Channing Tatum and Jane Adams-starrer on the platform will be disappointed since it is not available on the website as of now.

Is Dog on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, the Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin directorial is currently not accessible on Amazon Prime. Since the film cannot be rented on the streamer as of now

Is Dog on HBO Max?

No, 'Dog' is currently unavailable on HBO Max.

Where to Watch Dog Online?

‘Dog’ is scheduled to have a theatrical release in the United States on February 18, 2022. Those who wish to watch the movie as soon as it premieres can book their tickets on Fandango. Although there is a lack of clarity on the films’ release on the VOD platform, we recommend our readers regularly check platforms like Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and iTunes in the coming months.

How to Stream Dog for Free?

As of now, it is not possible to stream ‘Dog’ for free since the film is exclusively running in theaters. So, those who wish to watch the movie free of charge will have to wait for its availability on a platform that offers a free trial to first-time subsribers. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

