Is Dollface on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Jordan Weiss, ‘Dollface’ is a comedy series that follows a young woman who loses touch with reality after being dumped by her long-time boyfriend. Soon, she finds herself struggling to reconnect with the friends she had left behind, along with finding her footing in life. Following its release on November 15, 2019, people were impressed by its interesting premise coupled with a hint of feminism that is so evident in the story. If you’re interested in watching the show online, here are all the options available!

What Is Dollface About?

‘Dollface’ chronicles the life of a web designer named Jules, who has to register her half-a-decade long boyfriend’s decision to leave her. For five years, Jules invested all of her time and effort in appeasing her narcissistic boyfriend, who disgracefully calls her “Dollface,” while having the audacity to uninvite her from his sister’s wedding.

Now that she has broken up, Jules realizes the importance of friendship and feels guilty of neglecting all of her connections during her time with him. To compensate for all of her wrong decisions, she approaches two of her old college besties — Stella and Madison — and Izzy, a co-worker at a wellness company known as Woom. To watch it online, you can make use of these options listed!

Is Dollface on Netflix?

‘Dollface’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive video catalog. However, you can explore various alternatives on the streamer. We believe you might enjoy the show titled ‘New Girl’ that begins with a breakup surrounding the protagonist, who has to get her life together. You can stream the show right here!

Is Dollface on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, you can watch the episodes of the first season on Amazon Prime Video available on-demand for users here. You can buy the episodes for $2.99 each or go for the entire season that is available for $19.99.

Is Dollface on Hulu?

All the seasons of ‘Dollface’ are exclusively available for streaming on Hulu; you can access the episodes on the platform here.

Is Dollface on HBO Max?

Yes, HBO Max currently houses the first season of ‘Dollface’ in its expansive video library. You can visit the website and watch it here.

Where to Watch Dollface Online?

Since ‘Dollface’ is a Hulu production, you can watch it on the streaming platform. Besides that, you can watch the show on Sling TV and Xfinity Stream. You can also find the show on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

How to Stream Dollface for Free?

Hulu offers a trial period lasting 30 days for first-time subscribers. If you’re a new subscriber, you can watch the show on the platform before the trial period ends. Moreover, we do not encourage our readers to resort to illegal means to watch their desired content online. Paying for streaming networks is a more ethical approach to stream your favorite TV shows and movies.

