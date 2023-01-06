Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on Nanashi’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro‘ is a romantic comedy series that centers around Naoto Hachiouji and his eccentric underclassman Hayase Nagatoro. The introverted manga-loving Naoto’s life changes forever one ordinary day when he visits the school’s library to spend some time in private to focus just on his work. A first-year student named Hayase Nagatoro notices that he has an awkward demeanor and can be easily startled, so she decides to use this opportunity to tease and torment her upperclassman. This chance encounter between the two marks the beginning of a strange friendship that starts with bullying and ridicule and turns into something much more wholesome as the duo spends more time together.

First released on Apr 11, 2021, the rom-com series is all set to return with a new season (titled ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack).’ As one of the most popular shows of its genre in recent years, ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ is naturally making a lot of news because of its latest installment and fans are eager for the return of their favorite characters. In case you also love the anime and plan to watch it, then here are all the streaming and other details you are going to need.

What is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 About?

The teasing, sadistic torment, and sexually suggestive jokes will continue in the second installment of the ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ as well. When Naoto will invite Hayase to go to the zoo with him, she will take the invitation the wrong way and erroneously conclude that they are going out on a date. Unfortunately, her hopes will eventually be dashed when she will learn the harsh truth. When Hayase will fall ill, her senpai will visit her home to check up on her.

That’s when he will meet Misaki, Hayase’s older sister who will leave no stone unturned to figure out the truth about their strange relationship. Around new years time, Hayase and her senpai will go for a school ski trip and even visit a matchmaking shrine. The excitement of a fresh year will also take the eccentric duo to an MMA gym, where they will have several sparring sessions. While Naoto will continue to be teased, the new episodes will also cover the strengthening of the emotional bond that the duo now shares with each other.

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Netflix?

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack’ or ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 is unavailable on Netflix. However, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can alternatively stream romantic-comedy anime like ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.’

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platforms since ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack’ or ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 is not a part of its massive catalog of anime. However, one can instead watch ‘School Rumble‘ or ‘Rosario + Vampire.’

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

The comedy romance series is not available on Amazon Prime. If you are looking for something similar then you would probably enjoy ‘My Girlfriend is Shobitch‘ or ‘Cromartie High School.’

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack’ or ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 for streaming outside Asia. All new episodes will be available here starting January 7, 2023.

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Funimation?

Since the romantic-comedy series is currently not accessible on Funimation, subscribers can enjoy somewhat similar anime such as ‘My Senpai Is Annoying‘ or ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War.’

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Online?

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack’ or ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 is all set to premiere on VRV starting January 7, 2023. People who wish to watch the previous installment and all new episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles can head here.

How to Stream Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 for Free?

Crunchyroll gives its first-time subscribers a 14-day time period to experience its services, while VRV users can get a 30-day trial period. Those who plan to watch the anime free of cost can use the aforementioned offers, provided they watch all the episodes in the trial period itself. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Anime Like Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro