Is Downton Abbey: A New Era on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on the television series of the same name written by Julian Fellowes, ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is a sequel to the 2019 film ‘Downton Abbey.’ The historical drama movie revolves around the Crawley family as they embark on a journey to the South of France to see the newly inherited villa of the dowager countess for themselves. However, their trip ultimately reveals some uncomfortable truths that may change the way they look at their family. The film has garnered favorable reviews from critics and will likely interest longtime fans of the franchise. Here’s everything you need to know about the historical drama movie.

What is Downton Abbey: A New Era About?

After Tom Branson gets married in front of his loved ones and begins to prepare himself for the lifetime commitment, the Crawley family receives an unexpected piece of information. The family solicitor, Mr. Murray, explains to them that Violet has inherited a villa from a man she became acquainted in the south of France during one of her visits in the 1860s. While Violet is obviously not in the condition to visit the estate herself, Robert, Cora, Tom, and Lucy decide to go there in place of her.

Since she plans to pass on the property to her great-granddaughter Sybbie, Violet is not happy with the fact that Tom and Lucy will be going there. However, once the Crawleys finally make it to the villa and meet the family of the deceased man who gave away the property to Violet, they also learn someone uncomfortable truths that alter their understanding of their past and present.

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s extensive catalog of television shows and movies does not include the Simon Curtis directorial. Since the film won’t arrive on the platform anytime soon, Netflix subscribers can watch ‘Bridgerton.’

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era on Hulu?

No, ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is unavailable on Hulu. We recommend our readers watch other movies on the platform like ‘The Great.’

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era on Amazon Prime?

The Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern-starrer is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. In case you have a subscription to the steamer, then you can alternatively stream ‘Wish You Well.’

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ on some other platform as it is not available on the streamer as of now. Viewers who are looking for other somewhat similar movies and shows will probably enjoy watching ‘Elizabeth I‘ and ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Where to Watch Downton Abbey: A New Era Online?

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is all set to release exclusively in theaters as of now. If you love to watch movies in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets to the nearest theater on Fandango. Forty-five days after its theatrical premiere, the film will be accessible for streaming on Peacock. You can look for it on the official website on and after July 4, 2022.

How to Stream Downton Abbey: A New Era for Free?

Since the Simon Curtis directorial is releasing theatrically as of now, you cannot watch the film free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and always pay for the content they wish to consume online, even when free trials are available.

