Is Fiona Gubelmann’s Dr. Morgan Reznick Leaving The Good Doctor?

The fifth season finale of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ follows Dr. Morgan Reznick making a significant decision concerning her future at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. She attends a job interview conducted by a New York hospital to boost her demand, aspiring for a better salary offer from St. Bonaventure. However, Morgan passes the interview and gets the job. In the sixth season premiere, she reconsiders her decision but her startling conversation with her boyfriend Dr. Alex Park may alarm the viewers concerning Fiona Gubelmann and her character’s future in the show. Well, let us share what we know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Dr. Morgan Reznick Leaving For New York?

In the fifth season finale, Morgan informs Park that she is attending the interview so that she can use it to raise her salary. As Park, Dr. Aaron Glassman, Dr. Marcus Andrews, and others celebrate Dr. Shaun Murphy and Lea’s wedding, Morgan lets her boyfriend know that she is accepting the offer and leaving for New York. In the sixth season premiere, Nurse Villanueva’s ex-partner Owen takes Morgan, Dr. Asher Wolke, and a patient hostage. Meanwhile, Morgan realizes how much she loves Park and how she wants to share her life with him.

The harrowing incident makes Morgan understand that her life with Park has to be her priority even if it means staying at St. Bonaventure rather than leaving for New York. She informs her boyfriend that she has changed her decision to leave but Park tells her that it may not be a good idea. As far as Park is concerned, their relationship has gotten hurt the moment Morgan decides to join the hospital in New York without caring about their togetherness. Her impulse to prioritize her ambition over their relationship makes Park thinks that she should follow her initial decision rather than change it.

Even though Park tells Morgan to leave for New York, she may not necessarily do it. According to co-showrunner Liz Friedman, the conflicts between Morgan and Park will not end all of a sudden with the former’s departure from the hospital. “The conflict over Morgan’s ambitions—how she prioritizes her life and where Park feels he fits in it—continues to reverberate [in the sixth season],” Friedman told TV Insider. Friedman’s words indicate that Morgan may continue to stay in St. Bonaventure to mend her relationship with Park. After the realization that Park matters more than anything or anyone else, she may not be in a hurry to leave California. Does that mean Fiona Gubelmann is not exiting the medical drama? Let us confirm.

Is Fiona Gubelmann Leaving The Good Doctor?

No, Fiona Gubelmann is not leaving ‘The Good Doctor.’ Developer and one of the executive producers of the show David Shore confirmed that Gubelmann is not leaving the show after the fifth season finale. He added that Morgan’s initial decision to leave for New York will have “ramifications” on her relationship with Park as the sixth season premiere depicts. Considering Friedman and Shore’s words, there won’t be any need to worry over Gubelmann’s commitment to the show as she will continue featuring in the medical drama.

In the upcoming episodes of the sixth season, we can look forward to seeing Morgan trying to reaffirm to Park the significance of their relationship in her life. She may also try to find a balance between her ambitions and her togetherness with her boyfriend. Park, on the other hand, may try to realize the importance of Morgan’s ambitions so that he can support her professionally as well.

