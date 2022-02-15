Is Dr. Pimple Popper on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

TLC’s ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ is a reality series where we witness dermatologist and internet sensation Dr. Sandra Lee in her most productive form. She treats patients who report unique cases of skin and facial deformities, all of which are documented for the world to see. The treatments commence at her clinic located in the Inland Empire city of Upland, California.

After its release on January 3, 2018, the series quickly gained positive feedback as a makeover show. Created by the doctor herself, it has spawned several seasons and garnered a dedicated following, who love the show for inspiring feelings of warmth and confidence. So if you’re interested in watching this show, we have laid out all the streaming options!

What Is Dr. Pimple Popper About?

Dr. Sandra Lee has a busy clinic set up in California. The series opens inside the bustling establishment where her patients wait for her with problems that are way more complicated than the usual blackheads and breakouts. Although it is graphic, it satisfies our desire to see good things happen. The patients slowly regain their happiness and confidence once they are successfully treated. In addition, the show digs into the personal lives of the individuals plagued by skin issues making it an endearing watch. Now, without further ado, we’d like to share with you all the streaming options available!

Is Dr. Pimple Popper on Netflix?

No, ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ is not a part of Netflix’s regular offerings. However, here’s a similar alternative you would thoroughly enjoy — ‘Skin Decision: Before and After,’ a show that follows a plastic surgeon bringing out the best in her clients. You can stream the show here.

Is Dr. Pimple Popper on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, you can catch up on the episodes of the show on the platform as part of the subscription for Discovery+, which costs $4.99/month after trial; it is accessible here.

Is Dr. Pimple Popper on Hulu?

You can access the network TLC through Hulu+Live TV and catch the show here.

Is Dr. Pimple Popper on HBO Max?

We regret to inform you that this reality makeover series is not a part of HBO Max’s current offerings. Therefore, we suggest you watch ‘Stylish with Jenna Lyons,’ a wholesome take on people finding inner and outer beauty with help from the designer herself.

Where to Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Online?

Since ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ is a TLC production, you can watch the episodes on TLC’s official website. Otherwise, you can opt for live streaming websites like DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream. Besides that, you can stream it on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Spectrum, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream Pimple Popper for Free?

YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu+Live TV provide users with a 7-day free trial period. In addition, Amazon Prime Video gives away 30 days of free viewing to its new subscribers. Any of the aforementioned options can be used to stream the show online. However, we do not encourage our readers to use illegal means to access content online.

Read More: Is Dr Pimple Popper Fake? Is Dr. Sandra Lee a Real Doctor?