Is Dragon Ball Super Super Hero on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?

Inspired by Akira Toriyama’s manga series of the same name, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ is a martial arts fantasy adventure movie. The Tetsuro Kodama directorial revolves around the revival of the Red Ribbon Army under the leadership of Commander Magenta and Staff Officer Carmine. Although it was once destroyed by Goku, the group now projects itself as a force for the good in the public eye but they are planning something sinister behind the scenes. If you are also excited about the film’s release and plan to watch it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the premise and streaming details of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.’

What is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero About?

Whis trains Goku and Vegeta on Beerus’ planet so that they can become a better version of themself and fight against evil whenever necessary. They are soon joined by Broly who is struggling with anger management issues. Meanwhile, on planet Earth, Dr. Hedo is recruited by Commander Magenta and Staff Officer Carmine. They have now revived the Red Ribbon Army which was once defeated by Goku. Although they project themselves as a force for good now, the group plans to exact revenge on Gohan and Piccolo.

In order to achieve their evil objective, they have also created Gamma 1 and 2, two powerful androids who are supposed to look like superheroes in the public eye but work for their twisted goals behind the scenes. As if their two androids were already not bad enough news, Hedo and Magenta have also started working on a much better version of Cell- who could potentially defeat most superheroes in the universe with ease. Will the Red Ribbon Army succeed in their evil plans this time? Or do Goku and others manage to stop them before they harm the world?

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have the fantasy adventure film in its massive catalog. Since the film is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the near future, we recommend our readers watch ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters.’

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on Hulu?

The Tetsuro Kodama directorial is unavailable on Hulu as well. If you plan to watch other anime films, then ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection‘ and ‘Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale‘ are good alternatives.

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s extensive catalog of television shows, movies, and anime does not include ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.’ If you are looking for something similar, then you will probably enjoy ‘Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie.’

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has acquired the distribution rights of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ outside Japan. Although the movie is not available on the platform as of now, it will be available soon on its official website.

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on Funimation?

The action-adventure martial arts anime is currently not accessible on Funimation. Therefore, viewers can alternatively stream ‘Attack on Titan The Movie.’

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Online?

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ released theatrically in the United States on August 19, 2022. People who plan to watch the film in the cinema hall can book their tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ is currently released only in theaters, so one cannot watch the movie free of cost. However, we recommend our readers refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time