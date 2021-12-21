Is Drive My Car on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name, ‘Drive My Car’ is a drama movie directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The tear-jerker centers upon an aging director and actor named Yūsuke Kafuku, who has barely come to terms with the loss of his four-year-old daughter when his wife unexpectedly dies due to brain hemorrhage soon afterward.

Two years after the unfortunate series of events, Kafuku meets a 20-year old chauffeur, and a special relationship begins to blossom between the two. Starring Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Park Yoo-rim, and Jin Daeyeon, the Japanese film recounts an insightful tale of loss, pain, and love that you should definitely not miss out on. So, here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

What is Drive My Car About?

Yūsuke Kafuku has a reasonably comfortable and peaceful life until one day, his four-year-old daughter suddenly passes away due to pneumonia. The unexpected death has far-reaching consequences as his relationship with his wife spirals out of control. She starts cheating on Kafuku with a famous young actor named Takatsuki. But before he can fully process anything, she also unexpectedly dies because of a brain hemorrhage leaving the aging actor to deal with another great loss.

Two years after the horrific incidents, Kafuku begins to work on a live-action adaptation of Chekhov’s play ‘Uncle Vanya’ when he meets a 20-year old girl who works for him as a chauffeur. Although the unlikely duo has nothing in common, they slowly develop a special relationship while Kafuku comes to terms with his wives’ secrets. If you are wondering how you can watch the film, let us not keep you waiting.

Is Drive My Car on Netflix?

‘Drive My Car’ is not included in the streaming giant’s current offerings. However, Netflix subscribers looking for good drama movies on the platform can watch ‘Amar.’

Is Drive My Car on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the drama film on other platforms as it is currently not available on the streamer. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Nomadland.’

Is Drive My Car on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Drive My Car’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s current catalog. Moreover, the film is not accessible as on-demand content, and its future availability remains unknown as of now. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Love and Friendship.’

Is Drive My Car on HBO Max?

The Hidetoshi Nishijima-starrer is unavailable on HBO Max. So, viewers who are looking for somewhat similar drama movies may like ‘Doctor Zhivago.’

Where to Watch Drive My Car Online?

‘Drive My Car’ has been exclusively released in select theaters in the United States. Therefore, people who plan on watching the film from the comfort of their homes will probably be disappointed. However, if you do plan on going to the cinema halls to enjoy the Ryusuke Hamaguchi directorial, then you can book your tickets on the official website of the movie.

As of now, it seems unlikely that the film will be accessible on VOD platforms for rent or purchase since there has been no update about it from the distributors. So, we recommend waiting for an official confirmation about the same in the coming months.

How to Stream Drive My Car for Free?

As mentioned earlier, the movie only released theatrically, so you can’t watch it free of charge. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

Read More: Best Drama Romance Movies