Is Dune (1984) on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, ‘Dune’ is a 1984 epic science-fiction film directed by David Lynch. The movie centers upon a power struggle between rival noble families and the gruesome battle to take control of Arrakis, a desert planet that is the only source of a rare drug called Spice. Although the ruler of the known universe manages to successfully put his evil plans into action using Arrakis to take down his political enemy, he is late to realize that the real threat to his despotic rule is the heir of the same family.

The film starring Francesca Annis, Leonardo Cimino, Brad Dourif, José Ferrer, and Linda Hunt has, over time, garnered a cult following and is also the inspiration for the 2021 movie of the same name. Here’s everything you need to know about it if you plan on watching the 1984 classic science fiction movie.

What is Dune About?

Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, the ruler of the known universe, is threatened by the rising popularity of Duke Leto of the House Atreides, who is slowly amassing a huge army. In order to prevent a potential power shift, the Emperor comes with a cunning scheme. He decides to cede control of the desert planet Arrakis to Duke Leto. While the barren heavenly body may seem uninteresting, it is the source of Spice, an invaluable drug that can heighten human cognitive abilities, bend space-time for faster than light travel, and extend life. Its rarity makes it a critical resource that further attracts the attention of other rich noble families who are eager to take control of its production and distribution.

Once the Emperor has given the responsibility of the Arrakis to Duke Leto and the House Atreides, he gives assistance to the Harkonnens, their archenemies, to attack and take the desert planet back in his control. While most of the things go as planned, the Emperor fails to stop Paul Atreides, who is considered a messianic figure by the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Once his family is defeated, Paul and the rest regroup to reclaim everything they lost and take revenge for the Emperor’s devious scheming.

Is Dune on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to check other platforms for ‘Dune’ as it is not included in its current catalog. People with a subscription to the streamer can watch other science-fiction movies like ‘The Block Island Sound‘ or ‘The Cloverfield Paradox.’

Is Dune on Hulu?

The classic science fiction film from the 80s is accessible for streaming on Hulu with the HBO Max add-on. People who have shelled out $14.99 on top of the Hulu basic subscription can head here to watch ‘Dune.’

Is Dune on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Dune’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s current offerings, one can still watch the film here after renting it for $0.99 or purchasing it for just $7.99.

Is Dune on HBO Max?

If you have an HBO Max subscription, then you are in luck, the Kyle MacLachlan-starrer is available on the streamer, and you can head here to watch it.

Where to Watch Dune Online?

The 1984 epic science fiction film is accessible for rent/purchase on several video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Redbox, Vudu, and iTunes. You can also find the David Lynch directorial on AppleTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Dune for Free?

Cord-cutters who are looking for ways to watch the 80s classic science fiction movie are in luck. Platforms like DirecTV and AppleTV come with a 7-day free trial, while Hulu gives its first-time subscribers a 30-day trial period to experience its services. So, one can watch the film using the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to stream their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

