Is Dune on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, ‘Dune‘ is a science fiction movie that revolves around a gifted young man named Paul Atreides and his family House Atreides. They get involved in a war for control over the deadly desert planet Arrakis and the most valuable asset it contains.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie is an Oscar contender. The star-studded cast of the film includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård. If you are interested in knowing more about the film and wish to watch it online, here is all you need to know!

What is Dune About?

In the year 10191, the young and gifted scion of House Atreides Paul Atreides is set to travel to a dangerous and inhospitable planet of Arrakis for the sake of his family’s future. While Paul is constantly bothered by vivid premonitions of a dark future, the noble family gets embroiled in a war over the most precious resource in the entire universe – “the spice.” In the end, only the ones who can get over their fears will prevail and survive the deadly war. If you are curious to know what happens to the characters, you will need to watch the film. To do that, here is all the information you need to have at hand.

Is Dune on Netflix?

No, ‘Dune’ is not included in the current offerings of Netflix. However, there are other science fiction movies on the streaming giant you can turn to such as ‘Extinction‘ and ‘IO.’

Is Dune on Hulu?

The Timothée Chalamet-starrer is available on Hulu, but you will need an HBO Max add-on to access the film. To know more, head here. At the same time, there are other enthralling science fiction dramas that are available to stream on Hulu, including ‘Arrival‘ and ‘Prospect.’

Is Dune on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Dune’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming library, but you have the option to buy or rent it on-demand. You can get more information about the same here. In addition, fans of the science fiction genre can watch other alternatives such as ‘Prometheus‘ and ‘The Tomorrow War.’

Is Dune on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘Dune’ is a part of HBO Max’s expansive collection of films. Therefore, subscribers can enjoy watching the film right here.

Is Dune on Disney+?

While Disney+ has an impressive collection of movies and TV Shows, ‘Dune’ is not one of them. Instead, you might want to check out similar sci-fi films that involve space travel. A few names that come to mind are ‘Star Wars: A New Hope‘ and ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.’

Where to Watch Dune Online?

Besides HBO Max, and other options like Hulu (with HBO Max add-on) and Amazon Prime Video (on-demand), there are several other ways to watch ‘Dune.’ Apart from March 26, 2022, the science fiction movie is set to air on HBO on several other dates in late March 2022. Therefore, you will find ‘Dune’ on Xfinity Stream and DirecTV. In addition, you can buy or rent the movie on iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Spectrum on Demand, YouTube, AMC Theatres, and Vudu. But those of you who are interested in watching the movie on the big screen can book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Dune for Free?

While HBO Max does not have a free trial period, Hulu with the HBO Max add-on offers a 7-day window to try its services for free. So, you can use that to watch ‘Dune’ at no charge at all. In addition, DirecTV also offers a 5-day free trial, which you can take advantage of. However, we recommend our readers steer clear of illegal means to watch their favorite content online and respect the art of cinema by paying for the movies they wish to watch.

Read More: Where Was Dune Filmed?