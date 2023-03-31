Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is a fantasy action comedy movie that revolves around a team of adventurous people who don’t shy away from adventures and go in search of a lost relic while risking their lives. Co-written and helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the heist film is based on the popular role-playing game called ‘Dungeons & Dragons.’

Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant, the film was well-received by critics upon its premiere. Many appreciated the movie’s way of perfectly blending humor with a solid sentimental value at the heart of the tale. Given its positive reception, most of you must be eager to know more about this movie. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves About?

Set in the fictional campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms, the narrative centers upon a handsome thief who gathers a team of adventurers. Together, they decide to partake in an epic heist in order to retrieve a lost relic that could change their lives forever. However, when they make some mistakes along the way and get involved with the wrong people, things go from bad to worse for them as they fight for their lives. Now that your interest has peaked, you might want to learn where to watch the Chris Pine starrer yourself. Well, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Netflix?

No, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. Thanks to its massive catalog content though, you have the option to watch similar fantasy movies, such as ‘The Old Guard‘ and ‘A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting.’

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t house ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ on its expansive platform. However, you can make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives like ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe‘ and ‘Willow.’

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will be disappointed to know that ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is not available on the streamer. But the platform consists of some excellent alternatives that you might enjoy watching. We recommend you check out ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey‘ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.’

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is not a part of Hulu’s expansive platform. However, you should not let it disappoint you too much because you still have access to similar films on the streamer, such as ‘The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor‘ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.’

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Amazon Prime?

Even though Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ in its library, there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to, using your regular subscription, including ‘Dudes & Dragons‘ and ‘The Rangers: Bloodstone.’

Where to Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Online?

As of writing, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means you don’t have the option to watch the fantasy movie online at all, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you wish to get an immersive experience and catch all the action on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves For Free?

As mentioned above, it is highly unfortunate that ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is unavailable on any digital platform as of now. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the action comedy movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we advise our readers against the use of any illegal methods to watch their favorite content and encourage them to pay for the relevant subscription instead.

Read More: Best Fantasy Movies