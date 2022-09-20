Is DWTS 31 on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Dancing with the Stars,’ AKA ‘DWTS,’ is a dancing reality series that is the perfect mixture of fame and art. The show allows teams of two to showcase their skills as a dancing duo and wow the judges and the audience. The pairs consist of a well-known celebrity and a dancing professional, where the latter tries their best to teach their partner the joys of the performing art. For viewers, it is perhaps the best chance to see their favorite celebrities have fun and showcase their dancing skills. The show’s 31st season featured celebrities like Cheryl Ladd, Daniel Durant, Sam Champion, and Joseph Baena. If you are eager to see them and many more compete for the title of season 31’s winner, here is how you can do it.

What is DWTS 31 About?

Based on the British reality show ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a great opportunity for well-known celebrities to get out of their comfort zone and try something new. The show features teams of two which comprise one celebrity and one professional dancer. As the season progresses, the competing teams try their best to impress everyone and stay in the game. Despite the sheer amount of talent among the participants, only one person gets to claim the title of winner. If you want to know how to watch ‘DWTS’ season 31, we have your back!

Is DWTS 31 on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not have ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31. Instead, subscribers can check out some excellent alternatives such as ‘Dancing Queen‘ and ‘Baby Ballroom.’ The reality shows explore different dancing cultures, the competitiveness in the respective industries, and the preparation that goes into one single dance performance.

Is DWTS 31 on Hulu?

One can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars season 31 on Hulu by adding Disney+ to their plan here. Regular Hulu subscribers can instead watch shows like ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘ and ‘Dance Moms.’ Though not exactly competitive, the shows explore the lifestyle and drama in the lives of beloved professional artists.

Is DWTS 31 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime may not have ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31, but do not let that disappoint you. Prime members have a variety of other options to choose from and may enjoy ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.’ Featuring Lizzo, the show follows several spring dancers who have joined the competition to hopefully be a part of the musician’s next tour as one of the main performers.

Is DWTS 31 on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31, the platform’s vast media library more than makes up for it. For those interested in the art of dance, we recommend ‘We’re Here.’ The show stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela as they go around the nation and introduce small communities to the beauty of drag culture.

Is DWTS 31 on Disney+?

Yes, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 is indeed available on Disney+. Those interested in watching the series can do so here.

Where to Watch DWTS 31 Online?

Apart from Disney+ and the platform’s services on Hulu, one cannot watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 on any other online platform.

How to Stream DWTS 31 for Free?

As of writing, Disney+ and its services on Hulu are not available for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31. Paying for relevant platforms supports those who work hard to entertain you.

Read More: Is Dancing with the Stars Real or Scripted?